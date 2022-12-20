New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 19
|HSSE (Health Safety Security & Environment) Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Dec. 19
|Analyst, Accounting
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Dec. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 16
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray
|Dec. 16
|Plant Operator / 4th Class Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Whitecourt
|Dec. 16
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 16
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 16
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Dec. 16
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 16
|MECHANIC SHOP FOREMAN – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Dec. 16
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Dec. 16
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Dec. 16
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Dec. 15
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Dec. 15
|Electrical Foreperson
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Dec. 15
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Dec. 15
|Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Dec. 15
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Dec. 15
|Local Field Operator (7/3 and 7/4 schedule)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Dec. 15
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 15
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 15
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Dec. 14
|Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Dec. 14
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Dec. 14
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Dec. 14
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Dec. 14
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Dec. 14
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Dec. 14
|Facilities Engineer
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Ft St John
|Dec. 14
|Senior Cash Management Analyst
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Dec. 14
|HSSE Systems Advisor
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Dec. 14
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Dec. 14
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|2ND-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 14
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Dec. 13
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson
New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs
BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.