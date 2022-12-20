BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 19 HSSE (Health Safety Security & Environment) Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Dec. 19 Analyst, Accounting Strike Group Calgary
Dec. 16 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 16 Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Dec. 16 Plant Operator / 4th Class Power Engineer Roska DBO Whitecourt
Dec. 16 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 16 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 16 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Dec. 16 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 16 MECHANIC SHOP FOREMAN – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Dec. 16 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Dec. 16 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Dec. 16 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Dec. 15 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Dec. 15 Electrical Foreperson Strike Group Calgary
Dec. 15 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Dec. 15 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Dec. 15 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Dec. 15 Local Field Operator (7/3 and 7/4 schedule) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Dec. 15 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 15 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 15 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Dec. 14 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Dec. 14 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Dec. 14 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 14 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 14 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 14 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 14 Facilities Engineer Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Ft St John
Dec. 14 Senior Cash Management Analyst Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary
Dec. 14 HSSE Systems Advisor Brunel Calgary
Dec. 14 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Dec. 14 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 2ND-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 14 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Dec. 13 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Edson