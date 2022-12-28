Suncor Energy Provides Update on Commerce City Refinery

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 28, 2022) – Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today provided an update related to its Commerce City refinery.
Due to the extreme and record-setting weather impacting much of the United States, including Denver, Colorado, Suncor’s Commerce City refinery experienced equipment damage in the days leading up to December 24th, 2022. Consistent with our operational excellence and safe operating practice, on December 24th it was determined that the entire facility would be shut down and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units and repair of the damaged equipment. The inspection and repair of the damaged equipment is ongoing. Based on our current assessment we anticipate a progressive restart of the facility with a return to full operations expected to be completed by late Q1 2023.