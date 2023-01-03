Obsidian Energy Announces Extension to Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 3, 2023) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to announce that is has extended Stephen E. Loukas’ employment contract as Interim President and CEO to December 31, 2023.
“We are pleased to extend Steve’s contract to continue to build on all the exceptional steps that have been taken under his guidance,” said Gordon Ritchie, Chair of the Obsidian Energy Board of Directors. “His steady and experienced hand since assuming the CEO role in 2019, and ability to deliver financial stability and shareholder value, gives us the utmost confidence Obsidian Energy will continue our significant progress under his stewardship. We’re extremely pleased to have Steve continue to guide the future direction of Obsidian Energy.”