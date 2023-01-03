Peyto Announces Leadership Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) (“Peyto” or the “Company”) announces today that, as previously disclosed, Mr. Jean-Paul Lachance has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2023. Peyto is also pleased to announce that Mr. Lachance was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Darren Gee, who retired as Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2023, will continue as a member of the Board of Directors and a significant shareholder.

