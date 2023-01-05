Bernstein sees LNG supply remaining tight in 2023

LNG Tanker

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to remain elevated in 2023, unless the Russia-Ukraine war comes to an end, says Bernstein.

Brokerage expects more competition for LNG in 2023 due to recovering demand in China this year as the country reopens.

LNG supply to remain tight in 2023 as there is very limited new supply reaching the market this year.

Brokerage sees meaningful increase in supply in 2025 as Qatar and North American projects start to ramp up.

Sees 80 mln tonnes per annum of new LNG capacity being approved this year, with most new projects in the U.S. and some in Qatar and Southeast Asia.

Winners of 2022 such as Cheniere Energy Inc, Woodside Energy Group, Shell, TotalEnergies and Inpex Corp are likely to benefit again from higher LNG prices in 2023.