TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – Ovintiv has a clean sweep of all of the top 15 natural gas wells

The November data is out for the overall best oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. For the first time ever, we have a clean sweep on the natural gas side with Ovintiv having all 15 of the top natural gas wells.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of November is below. You can also click on the link here to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL AND CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

ARC Resources had 9 of the top 15 liquids wells, as their wells at Karr/Kakwa continue to produce some of the highest condensate rates in the WCSB. The top 5 wells all belonged to ARC and were all over 1,000 b/d of condensate in the month of November.

Two more Charlie Lake oil wells have popped up on the best liquids wells list this month, with these two wells belonging to Kelt Exploration. The two wells produced at average daily rates of 953 b/d and 862 B/d. The last few months have seen some intriguing Charlie Lake wells on our lists, and this month is no exception.

Baytex Energy had 3 of the top 15 oil wells, with these wells coming from the company’s Clearwater acreage near Peavine. Baytex continues to have the highest daily rates of all of the Clearwater producers.

On the natural gas side, Ovintiv had all 15 of the highest producing wells, with the top well producing over 1 bcf in the month. Cumulative data is included in the tables below (click on the + in the table). Two of the top wells that were placed on production in May 2022 have each already cumulatively produced over 5 bcf, highlighting how enormously productive these wells are. All of the wells come from the company’s NE BC Montney play.

TOP 15 OIL AND CONDENSATE WELLS – NOVEMBER

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – NOVEMBER