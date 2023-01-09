BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – Ovintiv has a clean sweep of all of the top 15 natural gas wells

The November data is out for the overall best oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. For the first time ever, we have a clean sweep on the natural gas side with Ovintiv having all 15 of the top natural gas wells.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of November is below. You can also click on the link here to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL AND CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

  • ARC Resources had 9 of the top 15 liquids wells, as their wells at Karr/Kakwa continue to produce some of the highest condensate rates in the WCSB. The top 5 wells all belonged to ARC and were all over 1,000 b/d of condensate in the month of November.
  • Two more Charlie Lake oil wells have popped up on the best liquids wells list this month, with these two wells belonging to Kelt Exploration. The two wells produced at average daily rates of 953 b/d and 862 B/d. The last few months have seen some intriguing Charlie Lake wells on our lists, and this month is no exception.
  • Baytex Energy had 3 of the top 15 oil wells, with these wells coming from the company’s Clearwater acreage near Peavine. Baytex continues to have the highest daily rates of all of the Clearwater producers.
  • On the natural gas side, Ovintiv had all 15 of the highest producing wells, with the top well producing over 1 bcf in the month. Cumulative data is included in the tables below (click on the + in the table). Two of the top wells that were placed on production in May 2022 have each already cumulatively produced over 5 bcf, highlighting how enormously productive these wells are. All of the wells come from the company’s NE BC Montney play.

TOP 15 OIL AND CONDENSATE WELLS – NOVEMBER

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
ARC Resources Ltd. 104043506304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 41,332.0 1,378.0 3,620.0 2022-09-22 51,057.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 105043506304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 38,851.0 1,295.0 3,905.0 2022-09-26 47,857.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 103142606304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 37,258.0 1,242.0 3,911.0 2022-09-22 47,912.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102142606304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 33,137.0 1,105.0 3,150.0 2022-09-17 41,180.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 100112606304W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 30,441.0 1,015.0 2,976.0 2022-09-22 40,077.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100081707714W600 Swanlake Montney 28,768.0 959.0 20,777.0 2022-11-01 540.0 28,769.0
Kelt Exploration Ltd. 100022207808W600 Valhalla Charlie Lake Fm 28,598.0 953.0 1,014.0 2022-10-09 586.0 28,978.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 102093007815W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 28,551.0 952.0 34.0 2022-09-08 712.0 79,319.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 100050206505W600 Karr Montney Fm 27,840.0 928.0 2,106.0 2022-06-14 95,206.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 104150806505W600 Karr Montney Fm 27,414.0 914.0 3,198.0 2022-06-06 81,857.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102040206505W600 Karr Montney Fm 27,212.0 907.0 2,129.0 2022-06-10 85,795.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102140806505W600 Karr Montney Fm 26,526.0 884.0 2,056.0 2022-06-01 152,824.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103163007815W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 26,410.0 880.0 12.0 2022-10-28 26,411.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103112707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 25,957.0 865.0 12.0 2022-10-07 48,635.0
Kelt Exploration Ltd. 100012407207W600 Grande Prairie Charlie Lake Fm 25,854.0 862.0 2,836.0 2022-09-02 45,260.0

 

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – NOVEMBER

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100112207917W600 Sunrise Montney 1,037,974.0 34,599.0 188.0 2022-10-01 608.0 1,218,047.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102042307917W600 Sunrise Montney 911,226.0 30,374.0 145.0 2022-10-01 708.0 1,247,997.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 886,241.0 29,541.0 0.0 2022-08-01 706.0 2,471,058.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 865,296.0 28,843.0 0.0 2022-08-01 694.0 2,448,174.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 774,690.0 25,823.0 0.0 2022-08-01 519.0 2,665,867.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100062707916W600 Sunrise Montney 737,741.0 24,591.0 51.0 2022-05-01 708.0 5,882,054.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100141407917W600 Sunrise Montney 715,637.0 23,855.0 167.0 2022-10-01 684.0 1,038,695.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102152807916W600 Sunrise Montney 707,289.0 23,576.0 22.0 2022-05-01 708.0 5,809,521.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 707,081.0 23,569.0 0.0 2022-09-01 632.0 2,041,556.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 638,991.0 21,300.0 0.0 2022-09-01 449.0 2,257,599.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100081707714W600 Swanlake Montney 623,322.0 20,777.0 959.0 2022-11-01 540.0 623,322.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100082707817W600 Sunrise Montney 583,784.0 19,459.0 0.0 2022-07-01 519.0 3,384,814.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102122707916W600 Sunrise Montney 574,245.0 19,142.0 147.0 2022-05-01 708.0 1,758,839.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100162807916W600 Sunrise Montney 521,386.0 17,380.0 35.0 2022-05-01 708.0 4,239,605.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103072707817W600 Sunrise Montney 509,888.0 16,996.0 0.0 2022-07-01 449.0 3,362,290.0