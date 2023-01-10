Notice to Industry – Acquisition of Saskatoon Leaseholds Limited by 2163754 Alberta Ltd.

CALGARY, AB – Effective November 1, 2022, Saskatoon Leaseholds Limited (“SLL”) was purchased by 2163754 Alberta Ltd (“216”). 216 acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SLL.

SLL is a private Calgary based oil and natural gas company, specializing in royalty interests, royalty trust certificates and mineral rights located across Western Canada and the United States.

SLL will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of 216.

For more information on SLL, please visit www.saskatoonleaseholds.com