Freehold Royalties publishes sustainability report

CALGARY, Alberta – Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) announces the release of its Sustainability Report.
We are pleased to announce the release of Freehold’s Sustainability Report, dated this January 16, 2023, highlighting the Company’s focus on responsibly and sustainably growing and enhancing our business.
As the largest publicly traded North American royalty company focused on energy, Freehold strives to generate shareholder value by maintaining a strong balance sheet, pursuing disciplined growth and by focusing on the long-term sustainability of our business, which includes partnering with high quality operators across North America, who share our views on the importance of sustainability. The report details the historical trends of our sustainability performance metrics – including our commitment to net zero Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions and discusses future Environment, Social and Governance goals and targets.
The report was prepared in accordance with multiple major sustainability reporting standards including the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. The report also provides context on how we are aligned with various United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The report can be found on our website at www.freeholdroyalties.com.