BOE Report

Reconditioned Equipment for Immediate Sale

The following equipment is for sale and available by heading to https://www.otg.ca/. Each picture and headline is linked for convenience. For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@otg.ca

72”x20’ 1440 PSI NWP Separator OTG-1091

  • Built in 2015
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • 10” gas leg w/SR. Meter Run
  • 10” inlet
  • Full Drawings and QC available
  • Yard stored in Red Deer

**New** 30”x10’ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator OTG-1199

  • New 30”x10’ 3 phase vessel
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • Dressed 2 phase
  • 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
  • High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
  • 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,
  • Fuel gas scrubber
  • 24×24 catadyne heater
  • 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
  • 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

Fully Reconditioned 24”x10’ 1440 PSI AB Sour Separator OTG-1181

  • 24”x10’ 3 phase vessel
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sour Service
  • Dressed 2 phase
  • 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
  • High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
  • 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps
  • Fuel gas scrubber
  • 24×24 catadyne heater
  • 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
  • 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

Fully Reconditioned 24”x10’ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator OTG-1179

  • 24”x10’ 3 phase vessel
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • Dressed 2 phase
  • 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
  • High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
  • 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,
  • Fuel gas scrubber
  • 24×24 catadyne heater
  • 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
  • 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

New 24” 30” and 36” Vertical Vessels 

  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet and Sour Service
  • Ready to Package

**New** 30”x10’ 1440 PSI AB Sour Separators OTG-1197/1198

  • New 30”x10’ 3 phase vessel
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sour Service
  • Dressed 2 phase
  • 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
  • High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
  • 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,
  • Fuel gas scrubber
  • 24×24 catadyne heater
  • 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
  • 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

**New** Foremost 48”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator Vessel  OTG-1093

  • 48”x16’ 3 phase vessel
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • 10” inlet
  • 8” gas outlet
  • 3” liquid outs
  • Full Drawings and QC Available
  • Ready to Package

**New** Foremost 60”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator Vessel  OTG-1094

  • 60”x16’ 3 phase vessel
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • 10” inlet
  • 10” gas outlet
  • 3” liquid outs
  • Full Drawings and QC available
  • Ready to Package

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 3 Phase

  • 36”x10’ Sour 3 phase vessel
  • 720 PSI MAWP
  • 4” 300 ANSI Full port ESD valve
  • High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns
  • 2” Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller
  • 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder
  • 24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater

12”x48’ 10mmscfd Propak Refridge Package OTG-1138

  • Built in 2005
  • Drawings Available
  • Yard stored in Red Deer

14”x44’ 13mmscfd Alco Refridge Package OTG-1128

  • Built in 2003
  • Drawings Available

*New*78”x20’ 615 psi Separator OTG-1121/1123

  • 615 PSI MAWP
  • Sour Service
  • Full drawings and QC available

54”x55’ Maloney Skud OTG-1113

  • Built in 2007
  • 320 PSI MAWP
  • Spray Foam Insulated
  • Drawings Available

36” 8 Tray Alco Sweet Dehy Package      OTG-1124

  • 1440 PSI MAWP
  • Gas/Glycol Exchanger
  • Wheatly P100 Glycol Circulation Pump
  • Particulate and Charcoal Filters
  • Air/Glycol Exchanger
  • 480,000 BUT Reboiler c/wBMS
  • Very clean unit
  • Drawings available

24”x20’ 1440 PSI Platinum Sweetening Package OTG-1265

  • 1440 PSI MAWP
  • Built in 2008
  • Yard stored in Red Deer
  • Drawings available

All equipment is available for immediate sale.