InPlay Oil Corp. named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Doug Bartole, President and Chief Executive Officer of InPlay, commented: “We are very pleased with InPlay’s inclusion in the OTCQX Best 50 list. InPlay was the fifth best performer on the OTCQX Best Market based on 2022 total return and average daily dollar volume growth and this is the second consecutive year placing in the top five on this list. This ranking is a stong acknowledgement of the value we have created for shareholders through measured per share growth, free adjusted funds flow generation and delivering sustainable returns to shareholders. It is also evidence of the commitment of our employees and management team, strong leadership from our board of directors and the support of our lenders and shareholders. As outlined in our recently announced 2023 capital budget and guidance, InPlay finds itself in an extremely enviable financial and operational position allowing the Company to continue to forecast strong results in the upcoming year.”

For the complete 2023 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2023_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF. Additional information about the Company and our latest corporate presentation can be found on InPlay’s website at www.inplayoil.com.