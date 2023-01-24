ExxonMobil Southern Alberta Opportunities

Overview:

ExxonMobil Canada Resources Company (“ExxonMobil Canada”) holds approximately 850,000 acres of mineral fee title lands in southern Alberta, Canada (the “South Grant Lands” or “SGL”), est. 75%+ of which is now available for third party leasing opportunities.

ExxonMobil Canada is accepting proposals to lease for all unleased lands in the SGL, subject to the lease terms noted below, and, at the sole discretion of ExxonMobil Canada, execution of a binding ExxonMobil Canada lease, for all unleased formations.

Acceptable Lease Terms:

Competitive commercial terms expected

Primary term between 1-3 years with any extensions contingent on development

Initial consideration and/or well commitments are expected

Competitive royalty rates

Tailored lease terms available for the exploration of helium and minerals (non-PNG).

Area Highlights:

Extensive unleased land position provides a unique opportunity to establish a large acreage position in a historically under-explored geographical area with multi-zone potential

Undisposed infill crown acreage typically available at low entry costs

Mostly year round access

Substantial proprietary seismic available through local brokers

Oil production from the Cardium Formation, Second White Specs, Barrons and Glauconitic Sandstones

Roughly 720 producing wells targeting multiple formations

Potential plays identified via third party review:

Undrilled seismic amplitude anomalies in Mississippian and Devonian

Thick section of hydrocarbon bearing Mannville and Ellis group channel systems

Over pressured, oil-bearing Lower Banff-Exshaw-Wabamun succession

Undrilled structural closures in the Foothills

Additional high level information available upon inquiry

This opportunity is intended to identify prospective lessees for the purpose of negotiating a potential lease and shall in no way be interpreted as a call for tenders and shall not give rise to any duty of good faith or other obligation on the part of ExxonMobil Canada that would be derived from or similar to any duties or obligations arising from a tendering process. ExxonMobil Canada has the right to, in its sole and full discretion, without liability of any kind: (i) cancel, modify or suspend this opportunity for any reason, at any time; (ii) to withdraw or modify any of the mineral fee title lands included in this opportunity, or any part thereof; or (iii) enter into a binding contract for any of the mineral fee title lands, or any part thereof, with any third party it chooses, or not enter into a binding contract at all. Any and all costs incurred or assumed by a respondee to this opportunity shall be borne solely by the respondee.

ExxonMobil Canada and its affiliates, employees, agents and contractors make no representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy, suitability or completeness of the information expressed in this document and shall have no liability of any kind relating to or resulting from the use of this document or the information contained therein. Any reliance on the contents of this document or use thereof shall be the sole responsibility of the person so doing.

Interested parties should contact:

Vanessa Dixon | Commercial Land Advisor | Vanessa.dixon@esso.ca | O: 587.476.4553 | C: 403.990.0964

Alternate:

Gary Morris | Senior Commercial Land Advisor | gary.morris@exxonmobil.com | O: 587.476.3425 | C: 403.818.8116