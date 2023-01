Posting Date Job Title Company Location Jan. 24 Compression Station Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie Jan. 24 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie Jan. 23 HSE Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie Jan. 20 Marketing Analyst TAQA North Ltd Calgary

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.