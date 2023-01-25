ELM Inc. (“ELM”) Robust Winter Programs underway and added depth to its staff

ELM Inc. is making excellent headway in its winter decommissioning, abandonment, remediation, and reclamation programs. The 2023 program includes a full-service package involving several northern projects which span different provincial jurisdictions.

ELM continues to be awarded these types of contracts due in part to the expertise of our employees, both in the Calgary office and in the field. “We recognize our clients have concerns with gaps in their own specialized knowledge for certain projects and ELM is known as the “go-to” team to support a client’s internal teams. Our clients appreciate that we have strong indigenous alliances and positive stakeholder relationships. We also possess the depth of regulatory knowledge required to execute this work expediently and in a cost-effective manner.” says Malcolm McKean, Vice President of ELM Inc.

Without access to the specialized knowledge and the labour required to manage these projects, clients often incur unnecessary costs, delays, and unfortunate surprises during project execution. ELM understands our customers’ concerns with suppliers that aren’t available or able to scale up to meet critical project requirements.

ELM continues to build on its team strength and is pleased to announce that Mike Early has joined the company as a senior member of our wellsite and pipeline decommissioning team. Mike brings over 10 years of direct experience across the WCSB for many well-known energy companies.

“We are excited to have Mike join the ELM team,” said Steve Konopelky, ELM’s President & CEO. “He brings extensive background in large and small wellsite & pipeline decommissioning operations and project management with proven success in project execution across various field activities. We are looking forward to the added expertise and impact he will bring to ELM’s clients. We believe Mike will be a strong supporter of our goals and will continue to bring value to ELM’s clients.”

ELM recently launched its new website after months of client feedback and continues to be the ready partner you want on your team when managing your liabilities.

Call us at 587-392-4001 or visit us at www.elminc.ca to learn more about “The ELM Guarantee”.