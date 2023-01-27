U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to hit two-year high in March

That compares with 1.401 tcf at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 1.561 tcf. There was 1.801 tcf of gas in storage at the end of March 2021.
Looking ahead to the end of the April-October injection season, analysts project storage will rise to 3.931 tcf on Oct. 31, 2023, the most since hitting a record high of 4.013 in 2016.
That compares with an estimated 3.569 tcf at the end of the summer injection season in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 3.628 tcf.
The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to federal data.