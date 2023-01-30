Shell plc announces Executive Committee and Directorate changes
London, 30 January 2023 – Shell plc is to reduce the size of its Executive Committee (EC) from nine to seven members in a decisive move designed to simplify the organisation further and improve performance as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy.
Under the changes, which are expected to take effect on 1 July 2023, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream businesses will be combined to form a new Integrated Gas and Upstream Directorate led by current Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich. The Downstream business will be combined with Renewables & Energy Solutions to form a new Downstream and Renewables Directorate led by current Downstream Director, Huibert Vigeveno.
Separately, the Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations (SSCR) Directorate will be discontinued and its Director, Ed Daniels, will step down from the EC effective 1 July 2023, and leave Group service thereafter. Strategy will be brought together with New Business Development and, alongside Sustainability, will report direct to Sinead Gorman, Chief Financial Officer, enabling more streamlined planning and better capital allocation decisions. Corporate Relations will report direct to Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer. We thank Ed for his distinguished service over more than 34 years and wish him well for the future.
Wael Sawan said: “I’m making these changes as part of Shell’s natural, and continuous, evolution. Our core purpose is to provide energy to our customers, safely and profitably, while helping them, and us, to decarbonise. I believe that fewer interfaces mean greater co-operation, discipline and speed, enabling us to focus on strengthening performance across the businesses and generating strong returns for our investors.
“Shell is a great company and we’re changing to ensure we become a great investment too. Simplifying how the organisation works, in pursuit of higher performance, is critical to achieving that.”
Notes to editors
- The changes announced today do not affect Shell’s financial reporting segments, which remain Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate.