ExxonMobil Central Alberta Opportunities

Overview:

ExxonMobil Canada Resources Company (“ExxonMobil Canada”) holds approximately 450,000 acres of mineral fee title lands in South Central Alberta, Canada (the “North Grant Lands” or “NGL”), within TWP 27-35, RGE 25W4-RGE 6W5 some of which is still available for third party leasing opportunities.

ExxonMobil Canada is accepting proposals to lease, subject to the terms noted below, and, at the sole discretion of ExxonMobil Canada, execution of a binding ExxonMobil Canada lease, for all unleased formations in the NGL. Below a selection of our currently available formations are shown in green, subject to confirmation. Additional formations are available and maps can be provided upon inquiry.

Acceptable PNG Lease Terms:

Competitive commercial terms expected

Primary term between 1-3 years with extensions contingent on development

Initial consideration and well commitments are expected

Substantial propriety seismic available through local brokers

Tailored lease terms available for the exploration of helium and minerals (non-PNG)

Available Mannville

Available Duvernay

Available Ellerslie

Available Cardium

This opportunity is intended to identify prospective lessees for the purpose of negotiating a potential lease and shall in no way be interpreted as a call for tenders and shall not give rise to any duty of good faith or other obligation on the part of ExxonMobil Canada that would be derived from or similar to any duties or obligations arising from a tendering process. ExxonMobil Canada has the right to, in its sole and full discretion, without liability of any kind: (i) cancel, modify or suspend this opportunity for any reason, at any time; (ii) to withdraw or modify any of the mineral fee title lands included in this opportunity, or any part thereof; or (iii) enter into a binding contract for any of the mineral fee title lands, or any part thereof, with any third party it chooses, or not enter into a binding contract at all. Any and all costs incurred or assumed by a respondee to this opportunity shall be borne solely by the respondee.

ExxonMobil Canada and its affiliates, employees, agents and contractors make no representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy, suitability or completeness of the information expressed in this document and shall have no liability of any kind relating to or resulting from the use of this document or the information contained therein. Any reliance on the contents of this document or use thereof shall be the sole responsibility of the person so doing.

Interested parties should contact:

Gary Morris | Senior Commercial Land Advisor | gary.morris@exxonmobil.com | O: 587.476.3425 | C: 403.818.8116

Alternate:

Vanessa Dixon | Commercial Land Advisor | Vanessa.dixon@esso.ca | O: 587.476.4553 | C: 403.990.0964