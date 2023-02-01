Prairie Provident announces year-end 2022 reserves

CALGARY, Alberta – Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident”, “PPR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of our independent 2022 year-end reserves evaluation conducted by Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) with an effective date of December 31, 2022 (the “Sproule Report”).
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
The 2022 year-end updated reserves evaluation highlights reserve additions in all categories year over year driven by positive technical revisions associated with reactivations and optimizations, lower fixed costs, and waterflood recovery performance as well as proven undeveloped additions and price. A 14-year Reserve life index on a total proved basis underscores the potential of the assets to deliver meaningful long-term shareholder value. 2023 will see the Company continue to add value through additional low-risk field reactivations and optimizations and if commodity prices warrant, a multi-well drilling program.
2022 RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS(1)
|Proved
Developed
Producing
|Total
Proved
|Total Proved
plus
Probable
|2022 Year end reserves (MMboe)
|9.8
|22.1
|31.9
|Year over Year increase (%)
|6%
|10%
|8%
|Reserve Additions (MMboe)
|0.9
|1.2
|1.5
|NPV10 Reserve Value ($million)
|140.8
|374.9
|588.8
|Year over Year increase (%)
|33%
|58%
|42%
|Reserve replacement (%)
|134%
|224%
|240%
|F&D with technical revisions ($/boe)
|13.84
|9.94
|9.18
|Reserve Life Index (years)
|6.3
|14.2
|20.4
(1) Notes: “F&D” (Finding & Development Costs), and “Reserve Life Index” do not have standardized meanings. “Reserve replacement” calculation utilizes the total change record: reserve category changes, extension-future offset, technical revisions, and price. See “Cautionary Statements – Disclosure of Oil and Gas Reserves Data and Operational Information”, “Cautionary Statements – Finding and Development Costs” and “Cautionary Statements – Reserve Life Index” below. All 2022 financial information is unaudited. See ”Cautionary Statements”.
Reserves Summary
The following presentation summarizes certain information contained in the Sproule Report, which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the definitions, standards, and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook”). Sproule evaluated 100% of the Company’s reserves. The Sproule Report is based on forecast prices and costs and applies Sproule’s forecast escalated commodity price deck and foreign exchange rate and inflation rate assumptions as at December 31, 2022. Estimated future net revenue is stated without any provisions for interest costs, other debt service charges or general and administrative expenses, and after the deduction of royalties, estimated operating costs, estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, and estimated future development costs.
Additional information regarding the Company’s reserves data and other oil and gas information will be included in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “AIF”), which will be filed under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or before March 31, 2023.
See also the “Cautionary Statements” below for further explanations and discussion.
Summary of Corporate Reserves(1)(2)(5)
The following table is a summary of the Company’s estimated reserves as at December 31, 2022, as evaluated in the Sproule Report.
|Reserves Category
|Light and
Medium Oil
|Heavy Oil
|Conventional
Natural Gas(3)
(other than
Solution Gas)
|Conventional
Natural Gas
(Solution Gas)
|Natural Gas
Liquids
|Barrels of Oil
Equivalent(4)
|(Mbbl)
|(Mbbl)
|(MMcf)
|(MMcf)
|(Mbbl)
|(Mboe)
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|5,316
|384
|13,122
|9,201
|382
|9,802
|Developed Non-Producing
|2,278
|–
|1,125
|1,210
|47
|2,715
|Undeveloped
|6,407
|283
|–
|15,956
|271
|9,621
|Total Proved
|14,001
|667
|14,246
|26,367
|700
|22,138
|Probable
|6,011
|549
|3,900
|13,331
|291
|9,723
|Total Proved plus Probable
|20,012
|1,216
|18,146
|39,699
|991
|31,861
Notes:
(1) Reserves are presented on a “company gross” basis, which is defined as Prairie Provident’s working interest (operating and non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interest of the Company.
(2) Based on Sproule’s December 31, 2022 forecast prices and costs. Sproule’s commodity price forecasts as of December 31, 2022, which were used in the Sproule Report, can be found at www.sproule.com/price-forecast/.
(3) Including both non-associated gas and associated gas but excluding solution gas (gas dissolved in crude oil).
(4) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. See “Cautionary Statements – Barrels of oil equivalent” below.
(5) Columns may not add due to rounding of individual items.
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes Discounted at (%/year) (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)
The following table is a summary of the estimated net present values of future net revenue (before income taxes) associated with Prairie Provident’s reserves as at December 31, 2022, discounted at the indicated percentage rates per year, as evaluated in the Sproule Report.
|Reserves Category
|0%
|5%
|10%
|12%
|15%
|(MM$)
|(MM$)
|(MM$)
|(MM$)
|(MM$)
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|73.7
|148.5
|140.8
|135.0
|126.3
|Developed Non-Producing
|127.6
|75.1
|49.8
|43.1
|35.3
|Undeveloped
|333.5
|242.8
|184.3
|166.7
|144.6
|Total Proved
|534.7
|466.4
|374.9
|344.8
|306.1
|Probable
|419.4
|285.4
|213.8
|194.1
|170.5
|Total Proved plus Probable
|954.1
|751.8
|588.8
|538.9
|476.7
Notes:
(1) Based on Sproule’s December 31, 2022 forecast prices and costs. Sproule’s commodity price forecasts as of December 31, 2022, which were used in the Sproule Report, can be found at www.sproule.com/price-forecast/.
(2) Estimated future net revenues are stated without any provision for interest costs, other debt service charges or general and administrative expenses, and after deduction of royalties, estimated operating costs, estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, and estimated future development costs.
(3) Estimated future net revenue, whether discounted or not, does not represent fair market value.
(4) Net present values of future net revenue after income taxes are estimated to approximate the before income tax values based on the estimated future revenues, available tax pools and future deductible expenses.
(5) Columns may not add due to rounding of individual items.
Reconciliation of Company Gross Reserves Based on Forecast Prices and Costs(2)(3)
|Mboe
|FACTORS
|Proved
|Probable
|Proved plus
Probable
|December 31, 2021
|20,176.2
|9,448.2
|29,624.4
|Acquisitions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dispositions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Drilling (Extensions and Improved Recovery(1))
|707.9
|(200.9)
|507.0
|Discoveries
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Technical Revisions
|1,625.6
|158.3
|1,783.9
|Pricing (Economic Factors)
|1,190.5
|317.2
|1,507.7
|Production
|(1,562.5)
|0.0
|(1,562.5)
|December 31, 2022
|22,137.8
|9,722.7
|31,860.5
Notes:
(1) Reserves additions attributed to Infill Drilling, Improved Recovery and Extensions are combined and reported as “Extensions and Improved Recovery”.
(2) Columns may not add due to rounding.
(3) Company Gross Reserves exclude royalty volumes.
Capital Efficiencies(2)(3)
The following table sets out our calculation of finding and development (F&D) costs for 2022. See also “Cautionary Statements – Disclosure of Oil and Gas Reserves Data and Operational Information” and “Cautionary Statements – Finding & Development Costs” below.
|Finding and Development Costs
|Proved Developed
Producing
|Total Proved
|Total Proved plus
Probable
|Exploration and development capital(1) (MM$)
|19.0
|19.0
|19.0
|Change in FDC(2) (MM$)
|—
|4.1
|2.0
|Total F&D costs, including change in FDC (MM$)
|19.0
|23.1
|21
|Total reserves additions, including technical revisions (Mboe)
|1377
|2334
|2291
|F&D costs, including change in FDC ($/boe)
|13.84
|9.94
|9.18
Notes:
(1) Exploration and development capital (unaudited) related to: land acquisition and retention; drilling; completions; tangible well site; tie-ins; and facilities.
(2) “FDC” refers to estimated future developments costs (FDC) required to bring 1P and 2P undeveloped and non-producing reserves to production, as reflected in the Sproule Report, based on Sproule’s December 31, 2022 forecast prices and costs. FDC have been deducted in Sproule’s estimation of future net revenue associated with such reserves.
(3) Columns may not add due to rounding.