ConocoPhillips reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2022 results and 176% preliminary reserve replacement ratio; announces 2023 guidance and planned return of capital of $11 billion; declares quarterly dividend and variable return of cash distribution

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $94 billion of total assets and approximately 9,500 employees at Dec. 31, 2022. Production averaged 1,738 MBOED for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, and preliminary proved reserves were 6.6 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2022. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, plans and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. Words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” and other similar words can be used to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is presented include the impact of public health crises, including pandemics (such as COVID-19) and epidemics and any related company or government policies or actions; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices, differentials or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from any ongoing military conflict, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response to it, security threats on facilities and infrastructure, or from a public health crisis or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by OPEC and other producing countries and the resulting company or third-party actions in response to such changes; changes in commodity prices, including a prolonged decline in these prices relative to historical or future expected levels; insufficient liquidity or other factors, such as those listed herein, that could impact our ability to repurchase shares and declare and pay dividends such that we suspend our share repurchase program and reduce, suspend, or totally eliminate dividend payments in the future, whether variable or fixed; changes in expected levels of oil and gas reserves or production; potential failures or delays in achieving expected reserve or production levels from existing and future oil and gas developments, including due to operating hazards, drilling risks or unsuccessful exploratory activities; unexpected cost increases, inflationary pressures or technical difficulties in constructing, maintaining or modifying company facilities; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; investment in and development of competing or alternative energy sources; disruptions or interruptions impacting the transportation for our oil and gas production; international monetary conditions and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in international trade relationships, including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs on any materials or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of our business, including any sanctions imposed as a result of any ongoing military conflict, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our ability to collect payments when due under our settlement agreement with PDVSA; our ability to collect payments from the government of Venezuela as ordered by the ICSID; our ability to complete any announced or any future dispositions or acquisitions on time, if at all; the possibility that regulatory approvals for any announced or any future dispositions or acquisitions will not be received on a timely basis, if at all, or that such approvals may require modification to the terms of the transactions or our remaining business; business disruptions following any announced or any future dispositions or acquisitions, including the diversion of management time and attention; the ability to deploy net proceeds from our announced or any future dispositions in the manner and timeframe we anticipate, if at all; potential liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental regulations; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation, including litigation related directly or indirectly to our transaction with Concho Resources Inc.; the impact of competition and consolidation in the oil and gas industry; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; general domestic and international economic and political conditions or developments, including as a result of any ongoing military conflict, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; changes in fiscal regime or tax, environmental and other laws applicable to our business; and disruptions resulting from accidents, extraordinary weather events, civil unrest, political events, war, terrorism, cyber attacks or information technology failures, constraints or disruptions; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting our business generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless legally required, ConocoPhillips expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors – The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. We may use the term “resource” in this news release that the SEC’s guidelines prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in our Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC and from the ConocoPhillips website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information – To supplement the presentation of the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release and the accompanying supplemental financial information contain certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted earnings (calculated on a consolidated and on a segment-level basis), adjusted earnings per share, operating costs, adjusted operating costs, cash from operations (CFO), return on capital employed (ROCE), cash adjusted ROCE, and adjusted corporate segment net loss.

The company believes that the non-GAAP measures adjusted earnings (both on an aggregate and a per-share basis), adjusted operating costs and adjusted corporate segment net loss are useful to investors to help facilitate comparisons of the company’s operating performance associated with the company’s core business operations across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance and cost structures of peer companies by excluding items that do not directly relate to the company’s core business operations. Adjusted operating costs is defined as the sum of production and operating expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, exploration general and administrative expenses, geological and geophysical, lease rentals and other exploration expenses, adjusted to exclude expenses that do not directly relate to the company’s core business operations and are included as adjustments to arrive at adjusted earnings to the extent those adjustments impact operating costs. Adjusted corporate segment net loss is defined as corporate and other segment earnings adjusted for special items. The company further believes that the non-GAAP measure CFO is useful to investors to help understand changes in cash provided by operating activities excluding the timing effects associated with operating working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies. The company believes that ROCE is a good indicator of long-term company and management performance. ROCE is a measure of the profitability of ConocoPhillips’ capital employed in its business. ConocoPhillips calculates ROCE as a ratio, the numerator of which is net income adjusted for special non-reoccurring items, plus after-tax interest expense, and the denominator of which is average total equity plus total debt. The company believes that the above-mentioned non-GAAP measures, when viewed in combination with the company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company’s business and performance. The company’s Board of Directors and management also use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the company’s operating performance across periods when overseeing and managing the company’s business.

Each of the non-GAAP measures included in this news release and the accompanying supplemental financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the company’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the company’s presentation of non-GAAP measures in this news release and the accompanying supplemental financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in our industry. The company may also change the calculation of any of the non-GAAP measures included in this news release and the accompanying supplemental financial information from time to time in light of its then existing operations to include other adjustments that may impact its operations.

Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure presented in this news release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the release.

Other Terms – This news release also contains the term pro forma underlying production, reserve replacement and organic reserve replacement. Pro forma underlying production reflects the impact of closed acquisitions and closed dispositions as of December 31, 2022. The impact of closed dispositions assume they closed January 1, 2021, while the 2021 impact of the closed Shell Permian acquisition and the additional 10% APLNG interest acquisition assume they closed January 1, 2021 and February 1, 2021, respectively. Impacts for 2021 and 2022 also include a closed Lower 48 bolt-on acquisition and Libya additional working interest percentage assuming a close date of January 1, 2021. The company believes that underlying production is useful to investors to compare production reflecting the impact of closed acquisitions and dispositions on a consistent go-forward basis across periods and with peer companies. Reserve replacement is defined by the company as a ratio representing the change in proved reserves, net of production, divided by current year production. Organic reserve replacement is defined as a ratio representing the change in proved reserves, net of production and excluding acquisitions and dispositions, divided by current year production. The company believes that reserve replacement and organic reserve replacement are useful to investors to help understand how changes in proved reserves, net of production, compare with the company’s current year production, inclusive and exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions, respectively. Return of capital is defined as the total of the ordinary dividend, share repurchases and variable return of cash (VROC).

References in the release to earnings refer to net income.

ConocoPhillips Table 1: Reconciliation of earnings to adjusted earnings $ Millions, Except as Indicated 4Q22 4Q21 2022 FY 2021 FY Pre-tax Income tax After-tax Per share of common stock (dollars) Pre-tax Income tax After-tax Per share of common stock (dollars) Pre-tax Income tax After-tax Per share of common stock (dollars) Pre-tax Income tax After-tax Per share of common stock (dollars) Earnings $ 3,249 2.61 2,627 1.98 $ 18,680 14.57 8,079 6.07 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on asset sales (21 ) 5 (16 ) (0.01 ) (126 ) 29 (97 ) (0.07 ) (968 ) 200 (768 ) (0.59 ) (347 ) 32 (315 ) (0.24 ) Pending claims and settlements 87 (21 ) 66 0.05 – – – – 67 8 75 0.06 48 (10 ) 38 0.03 Pension settlement expense – – – – 29 (6 ) 23 0.02 – – – – 99 (20 ) 79 0.06 Transaction and restructuring expenses – – – – 69 (16 ) 53 0.04 28 (8 ) 20 0.01 435 (94 ) 341 0.26 Impairments – – – – 773 (20 ) 753 0.56 – – – – 684 1 685 0.51 (Gain) loss on CVE shares – – – – (297 ) – (297 ) (0.22 ) (251 ) – (251 ) (0.19 ) (1,040 ) – (1,040 ) (0.78 ) (Gain) loss on FX derivative – – – – (21 ) 4 (17 ) (0.01 ) 10 (2 ) 8 – (9 ) 1 (8 ) (0.01 ) Net loss on accelerated settlement of Concho hedging program – – – – – – – – – – – – 132 (31 ) 101 0.08 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment and exchange fees – – – – – – – – (44 ) 52 8 – – – – – Tax adjustments – (23 ) (23 ) (0.02 ) – (35 ) (35 ) (0.03 ) – (531 ) (531 ) (0.42 ) – 40 40 0.03 Exploration Expenses 129 (30 ) 99 0.08 – – – 129 (30 ) 99 0.08 – – – – Adjusted earnings / (loss) $ 3,375 $ 2.71 3,010 2.27 $ 17,340 $ 13.52 8,000 6.01 The income tax effects of the special items are primarily calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

