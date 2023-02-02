Enbridge reports unplanned outage on T-south section of British Columbia natgas line

Enbridge Inc is working to restore full service on the southern (T-South) mainline system of its British Columbia (BC) natural gas pipeline following an unplanned outage.

A segment of a 36-inch pipeline near Chilliwack, British Columbia, was isolated for assessments as a precaution while another 30-inch line continued to operate, the company said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

“Those assessments have been completed and we are currently repressuring the 36-inch pipeline to return to full service,” it added.

In November 2022, the Canadian energy infrastructure firm announced a C$3.6 billion ($2.65 billion) expansion of the southern segment of its BC gas pipeline system.

The T-South mainline connects production from northeastern British Columbia to downstream markets within British Columbia and export markets in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The 1,835 mile-long pipeline can transport 3.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to the Enbridge website.