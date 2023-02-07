Inclusive Energy – Unique Investment Platform: Providing capital funding & customized equipment for the Canadian energy industry

To complement its Equipment Operations, lnclusive Energy Ltd. (“Inclusive”) has diversified its oil & gas portfolio through the successful creation of a Private Equity Capital Fund dedicated to investing in the Canadian energy industry. Inclusive has implemented strategic partnerships and financings with a number of Canadian oil and gas producers. These investment partnerships establish a natural strategic alignment where producing companies benefit from access to both financial resources and equipment.

With its ongoing investments in the oil and gas sector, Inclusive is continuing to build its portfolio of well-managed companies and establish its market presence as a provider of capital solutions for the junior upstream market. The funding investments by Inclusive complement its existing oilfield equipment business and the partnerships offer unique synergies and efficiencies for the producing companies to add value by deploying both capital and equipment – unlocking the potential of their assets. Under its partnership arrangements, in addition to providing investment in the early stages, Inclusive will be a key provider of oilfield equipment to all of the companies.

Inclusive Energy has a comprehensive investment strategy for the purpose of identifying and structuring investable projects that, through efficient capital allocation can enable companies to achieve growth targets. As a capital partner, Inclusive Energy can offer a broad range of accretive financing alternatives for companies or projects, providing the opportunity for Inclusive to invest through equity or debt instruments. Under the Capital Fund, target Investment amounts start at C$1MM (minimum) up to C$30MM +. Inclusive may also gain economic participation by direct investments or arranging joint ventures in commercial assets. The creation of strategic partnerships and investment in companies in the upstream market is a continuation and further validation of Inclusive’s proven, successful financial platform.

Equipment Division

Inclusive Energy offers one of the largest inventory of oilfield equipment available in Canada. Inclusive Energy offers convenience and considerable savings for customers through its entire package of services – from custom fabrication, repair, and reconditioning of existing equipment, sales of new and used equipment to delivery and set up. Customers are also able to take advantage of the company’s lending and rent-to-own financing options. With its flexible finance and payment options, Inclusive is able to offer a broad line of oilfield products including:

EQUIPMENT FOR IMMEDIATE SALE INCLUDE:

1.2 MW Solar Turbine Generator & Control Room

Solar Turbine Genset and a Control Room. This package was commissioned in 2013 and decommissioned in 2015 with only 12,400 total hours on the system.

Manufacturer: Solar

Year: 2012

Package Length: 6.7m – 21′ 11′

Package Width: 2.4m – 8′ 0″

Package Height: 2.7m – 8′ 11″

Brand New/Unused 2500 BBL Storage Tank

New/Unused

Flat Bottom

Emulsion Tank

23.5 ft x 32 ft

API-650 (modified)

Manufacturer: Leading Manufacturing Group (LMG)

Design Pressure: 8.0oz & 0.4oz Vacuum

Design temp: 200F, MDMT: 11F

Wind Loads: 111mph

Shell/Roof/Bottom Materials: A-36 or Equal

Located in Vermilion AB

2000 BBL Insulated Storage Tanks

Manufactured in 2007 by Argo, these 2000 BBL tanks are insulated and available for immediate loadout from Grande Prairie.

Capacity: 2000 BBL

2000 BBL Year: 2007

2007 Insulated

Manufacturer: Argo

Complete with Thief Hatch and Gauge Board

QTY: 2 (located in Grande Prairie)

1000 BBL Production & Sales Storage Tanks c/w Firetubes and Envirovault

Lightly used

1000 BBL

Insulated

Complete with Firetubes

10-12″ Firetube options available

Complete with Envirovault

Burner management systems available

100+ units located near Lloydminster

1000 BBL New Bilton Storage Tanks

1000 BBL

New/unused

Manufacturer: Bilton

Year: 2014

API 650

Heated, coated, and insulated – x6 available

Non-coated, not-heated – x2 available

Location: Crossfield, AB

New 1000 BBL Insulated Coated Tanks c/w Envirovault and Firetube Throats

Insulated and internally coated storage tanks complete with Envirovault and Fire Tube Throats.

Inclusive’s Brand New 1000 BBL Internally Coated Tanks are manufactured to exceed industry standards and are designed in accordance with API 650 design specifications, including dimensions and internal and external pressures. All of our tanks are externally insulated and 100% internally coated models are also available.

Externally Insulated

Water, sweet gas and oil service.

Complete with split ladder

Standard and custom designs available.

1100 BBL Insulated Horizontal Storage Tanks

This 1100 BBL surplus tank was built in 2018 and was never commissioned.

Manufacturer: Automated Tank Manufacturing Inc

Year: 2018

Capacity: 1100 BBL

Tank Type: Steel

Insulated

Diameter: 12′

Height: 13′

Max Operating Temp: 93°C

New 750 BBL Sales and Production Tanks

Sales and production style tanks complete with Envirovault, located in Crossfield, AB.

750 BBL

Sales and Production setup

Gauge Board and Thief Hatch

Complete with Envirovault

Located in Crossfield – In stock and ready to go

QTY 50

750 BBL Hot Pass Storage Tanks

These tanks were built for one storage facility and were used to store clean oil. All the tanks have been steam cleaned and are ready to go out of Edmonton, AB.

750 BBL

Year: 2008

Lightly Used

Manufacturer: Hot Pass

API 12F

Ladder

Gauge Board

Bot Thickness: 1/4″

Shell Thickness: 3/16″

Deck Thickness: 3/16″

Quantity: 25

Steam cleaned – Ready to go

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

New Internally Coated 750 BBL Storage Tank

Manufacturer: Outlaw Welding & Mechanical

Condition: New/Unused

Year: 2011

API 12F

8 oz Design pressure

Enviro vault with Scottcan 16,000 BTU heater

Ladder

Gauge board

x7 4″ nozzles (4 are in vault)

Internally coated (Devchem 253)

Insulated

New 500 BBL Internally Coated Storage Tanks

500 BBL

New/Unused

Internally Coated

Gauge board and thief hatch

400 BBL Lightly Used Tanks

400 BBL

Lightly used

Internally coated (Devoe 253)

Skidded

Sloped bottom

Access ladder

· Complete with steam coils, valves and gauge board

New 400 BBL Internally Coated Tanks

Skidded with sloped bottom, complete with steam coils and valves.

400 BBL

Internally Coated

Skidded

Sloped Bottom

Access ladder

Complete with Steam Coils and Valves

24″ 1440psi Sour Vertical Separator

Manufacturer: NWP

Year: 2012

Diameter: 24″

Length: 7.5′

MAWP: 1440psi

Orientation: Vertical

New Sour 10 well header test separator package

Originally built for Nexen (cancelled project) Inclusive Energy is offering this new 10-well header for 50% off of its original price of $400,000.

30″ x 10′ vertical 1335 PSI Separator

Service: Sour

10 x 6″ #600 Inlets

10 x 4″ #600 Outlets

Ready to go, located in Crossfield AB

38,000,000 BTU Dragon Frac Water Heater Units

Originally acquired from a water management company, these frac water heaters were built and purchased for over $1.5 million each. Inclusive Energy is offering them for less than 50%, offering a head start for service companies to acquire and start making returns.

Manufacturer: Dragon

State of the art, diesel-fired, trailer-mounted

Self-contained frac water heater systems

Offers superior heating times and efficiencies in fuel consumption

PERFORMANCE

WATER FLOW:

850 GPM @ 50 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)

550 GPM @ 30 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)

400 GPM @ 20 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)

TEMPERATURE RISE:

70 Deg F @ 850 GPM (Nom)

100 Deg F @ 500 GPM (Nom)

FUEL RATE:

3 GPM, 258 GPH @ Full Fire (Nom)

DIMENSIONS:

45’ Long, 8’ 6” Wide, 13’ High

66,000 Lbs (Nom, Dry Heat Exchanger)

FUEL TANK

2700 gal aluminum fuel tank

Top fill and lower pressure fill connections

Top manway, pressure relief valve, level gauge

air operated vent valve, air operated fuel supply valve to burner

Manual fuel supply valve to deck engine

Heated and insulated tank bottom shell

John Deere engine with jacket water heater and aluminum enclosure

36″ x 52′ Contractor Anime Sweetening Package

Estimated New Value: $2,000,000

Year Built: 1995

Manufacturer: Alco Gas and Oil

PASC Condition Rating: B

Condition: Used

SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285psig Separator

Sour built 2 phase inlet separator which was recently refurbished in 2015

Includes 36″ ID x 10′ S/S Inlet Filter Separator (285psig) – was added in 2004 and can by bypassed with spec flanges. Unit was decommissioned in September 2016 and was operating well prior to that.

MDR’s and inspection reports are available. Unit is ready for immediate redeployment. Massive savings, contact us today.

Dimensions: 84″ ID x 20′ S/S

Estimated New Value: $750,000

Service: Sour

Year Built: 1995

Manufacturer: Bimac Industries Ltd.

PASC Condition Rating: B

Condition: Used

Orientation: Horizontal

Pressure Rating: (PSI) 285 psig

Anime Plant – 38 GPM / 36″ x 52′ x 1600 PSI

Huge opportunity to acquire this 38 GPM Amine Plant with a $2 million replacement value. Located at the manufacturers yard in Red Deer, this plant is ready to be refurbished to the customers specification.

Manufactured: Alco 1996

Amine Contactor: 36″ ID x 52′ S/S x 1610PSIG @ -20/150° / 20 Stainless Steel Valve Trays

Amine Flash Tank: 36″ ID x 8′ S/S x 150PSI

Amine Charge Pumps: 2 Union TD VCM 1.5x2x9 / 42GPM @ 26PSI / 100% Backup

Lean Amine Cooler: 0.775 MMBTU/Hr @ 150psig

Sweet Gas Cooler: 1.1 MMBTU/Hr c/w 30HP Electric Motor @ 1610PSI

Amine Reflux Condenser: 2.1 MMBTU/Hr @ 50PSI

Lean Amine Reboiler: 84” ID x 30’ S/S / 20” OD Firetubes c/w 25’ High Stacks / 2 x 2.0MMBTU/Hr Flame Arrested Burners

Amine / Amine Exchanger: Alva Lava Plate/Frame Stainless @ 1.15MMBTU/Hr

H2S Analyzer: 24V Class 1 Div 2

Status: Disconnected

Location: Red Deer, AB

For full inventory of equipment, you can visit www.inclusivenergy.com – For more information, or any other inquiries please call their technical sales team at 403-444-6897 or sales@inclusivenergy.com

Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader across a wide range of industries ranging from Banking and other financial services to manufacturing of Commodities and biofuels. The management team of Inclusive Energy has decades of specialized experience in the financial, banking and energy sectors, focusing on resource development and value creation. Inclusive Energy utilizes a selective and disciplined approach to capital management, providing investment structures and financial returns that are aligned with acceptable risk profiles.

For further information about Inclusive Energy and to explore potential investment and partnership opportunities or to keep updated on current equipment inventory and special offerings, contact Inclusive Energy. www.inclusivenergy.com