Inclusive Energy – Unique Investment Platform: Providing capital funding & customized equipment for the Canadian energy industry

To complement its Equipment Operations, lnclusive Energy Ltd. (“Inclusive”) has diversified its oil & gas portfolio through the successful creation of a Private Equity Capital Fund dedicated to investing in the Canadian energy industry. Inclusive has implemented strategic partnerships and financings with a number of Canadian oil and gas producers. These investment partnerships establish a natural strategic alignment where producing companies benefit from access to both financial resources and equipment.
With its ongoing investments in the oil and gas sector, Inclusive is continuing to build its portfolio of well-managed companies and establish its market presence as a provider of capital solutions for the junior upstream market. The funding investments by Inclusive complement its existing oilfield equipment business and the partnerships offer unique synergies and efficiencies for the producing companies to add value by deploying both capital and equipment – unlocking the potential of their assets. Under its partnership arrangements, in addition to providing investment in the early stages, Inclusive will be a key provider of oilfield equipment to all of the companies.
Inclusive Energy has a comprehensive investment strategy for the purpose of identifying and structuring investable projects that, through efficient capital allocation can enable companies to achieve growth targets. As a capital partner, Inclusive Energy can offer a broad range of accretive financing alternatives for companies or projects, providing the opportunity for Inclusive to invest through equity or debt instruments. Under the Capital Fund, target Investment amounts start at C$1MM (minimum) up to C$30MM +. Inclusive may also gain economic participation by direct investments or arranging joint ventures in commercial assets. The creation of strategic partnerships and investment in companies in the upstream market is a continuation and further validation of Inclusive’s proven, successful financial platform.
Equipment Division
Inclusive Energy offers one of the largest inventory of oilfield equipment available in Canada. Inclusive Energy offers convenience and considerable savings for customers through its entire package of services – from custom fabrication, repair, and reconditioning of existing equipment, sales of new and used equipment to delivery and set up. Customers are also able to take advantage of the company’s lending and rent-to-own financing options. With its flexible finance and payment options, Inclusive is able to offer a broad line of oilfield products including:
EQUIPMENT FOR IMMEDIATE SALE INCLUDE:
1.2 MW Solar Turbine Generator & Control Room
Solar Turbine Genset and a Control Room. This package was commissioned in 2013 and decommissioned in 2015 with only 12,400 total hours on the system.
- Manufacturer: Solar
- Year: 2012
- Package Length: 6.7m – 21′ 11′
- Package Width: 2.4m – 8′ 0″
- Package Height: 2.7m – 8′ 11″
Brand New/Unused 2500 BBL Storage Tank
- New/Unused
- Flat Bottom
- Emulsion Tank
- 23.5 ft x 32 ft
- API-650 (modified)
- Manufacturer: Leading Manufacturing Group (LMG)
- Design Pressure: 8.0oz & 0.4oz Vacuum
- Design temp: 200F, MDMT: 11F
- Wind Loads: 111mph
- Shell/Roof/Bottom Materials: A-36 or Equal
- Located in Vermilion AB
2000 BBL Insulated Storage Tanks
Manufactured in 2007 by Argo, these 2000 BBL tanks are insulated and available for immediate loadout from Grande Prairie.
- Capacity:2000 BBL
- Year: 2007
- Insulated
- Manufacturer: Argo
- Complete with Thief Hatch and Gauge Board
- QTY: 2 (located in Grande Prairie)
1000 BBL Production & Sales Storage Tanks c/w Firetubes and Envirovault
- Lightly used
- 1000 BBL
- Insulated
- Complete with Firetubes
- 10-12″ Firetube options available
- Complete with Envirovault
- Burner management systems available
- 100+ units located near Lloydminster
1000 BBL New Bilton Storage Tanks
- 1000 BBL
- New/unused
- Manufacturer: Bilton
- Year: 2014
- API 650
- Heated, coated, and insulated – x6 available
- Non-coated, not-heated – x2 available
- Location: Crossfield, AB
New 1000 BBL Insulated Coated Tanks c/w Envirovault and Firetube Throats
Insulated and internally coated storage tanks complete with Envirovault and Fire Tube Throats.
Inclusive’s Brand New 1000 BBL Internally Coated Tanks are manufactured to exceed industry standards and are designed in accordance with API 650 design specifications, including dimensions and internal and external pressures. All of our tanks are externally insulated and 100% internally coated models are also available.
- Externally Insulated
- Water, sweet gas and oil service.
- Complete with split ladder
- Standard and custom designs available.
1100 BBL Insulated Horizontal Storage Tanks
This 1100 BBL surplus tank was built in 2018 and was never commissioned.29dk2902l
- Manufacturer: Automated Tank Manufacturing Inc
- Year: 2018
- Capacity: 1100 BBL
- Tank Type: Steel
- Insulated
- Diameter: 12′
- Height: 13′
- Max Operating Temp: 93°C
New 750 BBL Sales and Production Tanks
Sales and production style tanks complete with Envirovault, located in Crossfield, AB.
- 750 BBL
- Sales and Production setup
- Gauge Board and Thief Hatch
- Complete with Envirovault
- Located in Crossfield – In stock and ready to go
- QTY 50
750 BBL Hot Pass Storage Tanks
These tanks were built for one storage facility and were used to store clean oil. All the tanks have been steam cleaned and are ready to go out of Edmonton, AB.
- 750 BBL
- Year: 2008
- Lightly Used
- Manufacturer: Hot Pass
- API 12F
- Ladder
- Gauge Board
- Bot Thickness: 1/4″
- Shell Thickness: 3/16″
- Deck Thickness: 3/16″
- Quantity: 25
- Steam cleaned – Ready to go
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
New Internally Coated 750 BBL Storage Tank
- Manufacturer: Outlaw Welding & Mechanical
- Condition: New/Unused
- Year: 2011
- API 12F
- 8 oz Design pressure
- Enviro vault with Scottcan 16,000 BTU heater
- Ladder
- Gauge board
- x7 4″ nozzles (4 are in vault)
- Internally coated (Devchem 253)
- Insulated
New 500 BBL Internally Coated Storage Tanks
- 500 BBL
- New/Unused
- Internally Coated
- Gauge board and thief hatch
- 400 BBL
- Lightly used
- Internally coated (Devoe 253)
- Skidded
- Sloped bottom
- Access ladder
· Complete with steam coils, valves and gauge board
New 400 BBL Internally Coated Tanks
Skidded with sloped bottom, complete with steam coils and valves.
- 400 BBL
- Internally Coated
- Skidded
- Sloped Bottom
- Access ladder
- Complete with Steam Coils and Valves
24″ 1440psi Sour Vertical Separator
- Manufacturer: NWP
- Year: 2012
- Diameter: 24″
- Length: 7.5′
- MAWP: 1440psi
- Orientation: Vertical
New Sour 10 well header test separator package
Originally built for Nexen (cancelled project) Inclusive Energy is offering this new 10-well header for 50% off of its original price of $400,000.
- 30″ x 10′ vertical 1335 PSI Separator
- Service: Sour
- 10 x 6″ #600 Inlets
- 10 x 4″ #600 Outlets
- Ready to go, located in Crossfield AB
38,000,000 BTU Dragon Frac Water Heater Units
Originally acquired from a water management company, these frac water heaters were built and purchased for over $1.5 million each. Inclusive Energy is offering them for less than 50%, offering a head start for service companies to acquire and start making returns.
Manufacturer: Dragon
- State of the art, diesel-fired, trailer-mounted
- Self-contained frac water heater systems
- Offers superior heating times and efficiencies in fuel consumption
PERFORMANCE
WATER FLOW:
- 850 GPM @ 50 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)
- 550 GPM @ 30 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)
- 400 GPM @ 20 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)
TEMPERATURE RISE:
- 70 Deg F @ 850 GPM (Nom)
- 100 Deg F @ 500 GPM (Nom)
FUEL RATE:
- 3 GPM, 258 GPH @ Full Fire (Nom)
DIMENSIONS:
- 45’ Long, 8’ 6” Wide, 13’ High
- 66,000 Lbs (Nom, Dry Heat Exchanger)
FUEL TANK
- 2700 gal aluminum fuel tank
- Top fill and lower pressure fill connections
- Top manway, pressure relief valve, level gauge
- air operated vent valve, air operated fuel supply valve to burner
- Manual fuel supply valve to deck engine
- Heated and insulated tank bottom shell
- John Deere engine with jacket water heater and aluminum enclosure
36″ x 52′ Contractor Anime Sweetening Package
- Estimated New Value: $2,000,000
- Year Built: 1995
- Manufacturer: Alco Gas and Oil
- PASC Condition Rating: B
- Condition: Used
SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285psig Separator
Sour built 2 phase inlet separator which was recently refurbished in 2015
Includes 36″ ID x 10′ S/S Inlet Filter Separator (285psig) – was added in 2004 and can by bypassed with spec flanges. Unit was decommissioned in September 2016 and was operating well prior to that.
MDR’s and inspection reports are available. Unit is ready for immediate redeployment. Massive savings, contact us today.
- Dimensions: 84″ ID x 20′ S/S
- Estimated New Value: $750,000
- Service: Sour
- Year Built: 1995
- Manufacturer: Bimac Industries Ltd.
- PASC Condition Rating: B
- Condition: Used
- Orientation: Horizontal
- Pressure Rating: (PSI) 285 psig
Anime Plant – 38 GPM / 36″ x 52′ x 1600 PSI
Huge opportunity to acquire this 38 GPM Amine Plant with a $2 million replacement value. Located at the manufacturers yard in Red Deer, this plant is ready to be refurbished to the customers specification.
Manufactured: Alco 1996
Amine Contactor: 36″ ID x 52′ S/S x 1610PSIG @ -20/150° / 20 Stainless Steel Valve Trays
Amine Flash Tank: 36″ ID x 8′ S/S x 150PSI
Amine Charge Pumps: 2 Union TD VCM 1.5x2x9 / 42GPM @ 26PSI / 100% Backup
Lean Amine Cooler: 0.775 MMBTU/Hr @ 150psig
Sweet Gas Cooler: 1.1 MMBTU/Hr c/w 30HP Electric Motor @ 1610PSI
Amine Reflux Condenser: 2.1 MMBTU/Hr @ 50PSI
Lean Amine Reboiler: 84” ID x 30’ S/S / 20” OD Firetubes c/w 25’ High Stacks / 2 x 2.0MMBTU/Hr Flame Arrested Burners
Amine / Amine Exchanger: Alva Lava Plate/Frame Stainless @ 1.15MMBTU/Hr
H2S Analyzer: 24V Class 1 Div 2
Status: Disconnected
Location: Red Deer, AB
For full inventory of equipment, you can visit www.inclusivenergy.com – For more information, or any other inquiries please call their technical sales team at 403-444-6897 or sales@inclusivenergy.com
Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader across a wide range of industries ranging from Banking and other financial services to manufacturing of Commodities and biofuels. The management team of Inclusive Energy has decades of specialized experience in the financial, banking and energy sectors, focusing on resource development and value creation. Inclusive Energy utilizes a selective and disciplined approach to capital management, providing investment structures and financial returns that are aligned with acceptable risk profiles.
