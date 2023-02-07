New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 7
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 7
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 7
|Plant Operator – Fort McMurray, Alberta
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work)
|Strike Group
|Lac La Biche
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work)
|Strike Group
|Lac La Biche
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work)
|Strike Group
|Lloydminster
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work)
|Strike Group
|Lloydminster
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work)
|Strike Group
|St. Paul
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work)
|Strike Group
|St. Paul
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 6
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 6
|Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 6
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 6
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 3
|Heavy Duty Mechanic
|Specialty Pump & Power
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 3
|Analyst, Accounting
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Optimization Technologist
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 2
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 2
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Stettler
|Feb. 2
|HSE Environmental Specialist
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 1
|Apprentice Welder
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Feb. 1
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Feb. 1
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Feb. 1
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Feb. 1
|Journeyperson B-Pressure Rig Welder
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Feb. 1
|Accounts Payable Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Red Deer
|Feb. 1
|Field Services and Sales Representative
|Hunting Energy Services
|Nisku
|Feb. 1
|Compressor Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 1
|Occupational Health Nurse
|Brunel
|Joffre
