New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 7 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
Feb. 7 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
Feb. 7 Plant Operator – Fort McMurray, Alberta Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lac La Biche
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lac La Biche
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lloydminster
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group Lloydminster
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group St. Paul
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician (Out of Town Work) Strike Group St. Paul
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 6 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Saskatoon
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 6 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 6 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 6 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 6 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 6 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 6 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 3 Heavy Duty Mechanic Specialty Pump & Power Grande Prairie
Feb. 3 Analyst, Accounting Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 3 Optimization Technologist Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 2 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 2 Field Operator Roska DBO Stettler
Feb. 2 HSE Environmental Specialist Brunel Saskatoon
Feb. 1 Apprentice Welder Strike Group Crossfield
Feb. 1 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Crossfield
Feb. 1 Labourer Strike Group Crossfield
Feb. 1 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Crossfield
Feb. 1 Journeyperson B-Pressure Rig Welder Strike Group Crossfield
Feb. 1 Accounts Payable Administrator Roska DBO Red Deer
Feb. 1 Field Services and Sales Representative Hunting Energy Services Nisku
Feb. 1 Compressor Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 1 Occupational Health Nurse Brunel Joffre