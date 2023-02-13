WesCan Energy acquires additional lands at Provost

Calgary, Alberta – WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) (“WesCan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the acquisition of additional lands within the Company’s core area at Provost, Alberta.

Further to the Company’s news release on January 19, 2023, wherein, the overall drilling operations and related production from the success of the “new” well provided valuable geological data that was supportive of continuing its preliminary work for a second multi-leg horizontal well at Provost. As a result, the Company acquired an additional 240 acres that are contiguous with WesCan’s current land position, all of which are 100% owned and operated by WesCan, (“100% working interest”). The acquired acreage should allow for additional recovery of hydrocarbons within the geological parameters identified in the formation of interest.

The company continues to further evaluate the prospect and budget for the subsequent drilling event.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg T. Busby, President & CEO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (403) 265-9464

John H. Cassels, CFO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (403) 265-9464

TSX Venture: WCE

www.wescanenergycorp.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations of management regarding the drilling of the well and the timing of obtaining results therefrom. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, the risks that the drilling program discussed herein may not have the anticipated results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as otherwise required by law.