New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 14 Pigging Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 13 Office Administrator Strike Group Whitecourt
Feb. 13 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 12 Organizational Effectiveness Specialist Brunel Calgary
Feb. 10 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 10 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Grande Prairie
Feb. 10 Geologist TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Feb. 10 Surface Land Administrator TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Feb. 10 Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 9 Contracts Landman TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Feb. 9 Chemical Program Specialist Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd. Estevan
Feb. 9 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 9 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 8 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 8 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 8 Pipefitters – Journeyman and Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 8 Emissions Reduction Technologist Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd. Virden or Estevan
Feb. 8 Field Operator Roska DBO Estevan
Feb. 8 Production Engineer/E.I.T. Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd. Virden
Feb. 8 Field Operator Roska DBO Slave Lake
Feb. 8 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 8 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 8 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Feb. 8 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Feb. 8 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer

