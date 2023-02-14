New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Feb. 14
|Pigging Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 13
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 13
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Organizational Effectiveness Specialist
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 10
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 10
|Geologist
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Surface Land Administrator
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Feb. 10
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 9
|Contracts Landman
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Feb. 9
|Chemical Program Specialist
|Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd.
|Estevan
|Feb. 9
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 9
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 8
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 8
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 8
|Pipefitters – Journeyman and Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 8
|Emissions Reduction Technologist
|Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd.
|Virden or Estevan
|Feb. 8
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Estevan
|Feb. 8
|Production Engineer/E.I.T.
|Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd.
|Virden
|Feb. 8
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Slave Lake
|Feb. 8
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 8
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 8
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Feb. 8
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
