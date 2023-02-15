Keyera Corp. announces 2022 year end results, KAPS line-fill underway

“Keyera delivered more than $1 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the company’s history,” said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO, “As we continue to execute on our strategy, some notable strategic achievements include sanctioning a capacity expansion at our Pipestone gas plant, acquiring incremental capacity at our Keyera Fort Saskatchewan complex, and continuing to progress KAPS towards completion. With KAPS now in the line-fill phase we are excited to integrate our North region Gathering and Processing assets with the heart of our integrated value chain at Fort Saskatchewan, unlocking opportunities for future growth.”

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

Strong Annual Results Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 1 (“adjusted EBITDA”) were $212 million for the quarter (Q4 2021 – $294 million ) and a record $1.03 billion for the full year (2021 – $956 million ). The year-over-year increase was driven by record contributions from the Gathering and Processing and Marketing segments. Distributable cash flow 1 (“DCF”) was $104 million for the quarter (Q4 2021 – $207 million ) and $654 million for the full year (2021 – $669 million ). The decrease was due to higher maintenance capital spending. Net loss of $82 million for the fourth quarter (Q4 2021 – net earnings of $90 million ) and net earnings of $328 million for the full year 2022 (2021 – $324 million ). The fourth quarter results were impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of $180 million that was primarily related to the Simonette gas plant. Return on invested capital 1 for the year was 16% (2021 – 14%).

KAPS 99% Complete as Line-Fill Begins – Construction of the KAPS pipeline is substantially complete and commissioning and line-fill activities are underway. The final cost estimate remains unchanged at $1.0 billion net to Keyera.

The company has acquired an additional 21% working interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan ("KFS") complex, adding significant and immediate capacity that offers meaningful synergies with Keyera's integrated platform.

– The company has acquired an additional 21% working interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan (“KFS”) complex, adding significant and immediate capacity that offers meaningful synergies with Keyera’s integrated platform. Pipestone Gas Plant Expansion Sanctioned – In January, the company sanctioned a 40 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) capacity expansion at its Pipestone gas plant, which will increase overall capacity from 220 MMcf/d to 260 MMcf/d, subject to final regulatory approval anticipated to be forthcoming in March 2023 . The project, supported by long-term take-or-pay agreements, is expected to cost between $60 million and $70 million and be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered record realized margin of $93 million in the quarter (Q4 2021 – $81 million), and an annual record of $347 million (2021 – $323 million), with volumes increasing by 8% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

– The Gathering and Processing (“G&P”) segment delivered record realized margin of in the quarter (Q4 2021 – ), and an annual record of (2021 – ), with volumes increasing by 8% quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Marketing Segment Delivers Record Year – The Marketing segment delivered record annual realized margin 1,3 of $397 million (2021 – $323 million ), within the previously announced 2022 guidance range of $380 million and $410 million . This result included the impact of a successful six-week planned turnaround at the Alberta EnviroFuels facility (“AEF”), completed in the fourth quarter.

The company ended the year with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 2.5 times, at the low end of our target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times.

– The company ended the year with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 2.5 times, at the low end of our target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. Managing Long-Term Risk Through Sustainability Efforts – The company published its latest ESG Report in September, detailing progress towards its ESG priorities, which include meaningful emissions reductions and the creation of a new Governance & Sustainability Committee of the Board.

2022 Guidance Update

Growth capital spending excluding capitalized interest was $746 million , below the latest guidance range of $770 million to $800 million . The decrease was primarily driven by KAPS spending that shifted from 2022 to 2023.

Maintenance capital spending was $110 million, within the original guidance range of $100 million to $120 million.

Cash taxes were $60 million, within the latest guidance range of $55 million to $65 million.

2023 Guidance Update

Growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $200 million and $240 million excluding capitalized interest. This is up from the previous range of between $140 million to $180 million and is primarily related to KAPS spending deferred from 2022 to 2023.

Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to remain unchanged at between $75 million and $85 million.

and . Consistent with prior years, Marketing segment realized margin 1 guidance will be provided with the first quarter results in early May, after the conclusion of the NGL contracting season.

Cash tax expense is expected to be $nil (previously $10 million to $25 million).

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) earnings (81,895) 89,986 328,294 324,206 Per share ($/share) – basic (0.37) 0.41 1.48 1.47 Cash flow from operating activities 134,408 96,963 925,327 583,839 Funds from operations1 156,849 234,699 818,847 765,872 Distributable cash flow1 104,172 206,652 653,523 668,595 Per share ($/share)1 0.47 0.93 2.95 3.03 Dividends declared 107,392 106,091 425,665 424,364 Per share ($/share) 0.48 0.48 1.92 1.92 Payout ratio %1 103 % 51 % 65 % 63 % Adjusted EBITDA1 212,490 293,739 1,032,473 955,848 Operating margin 227,809 344,075 1,175,781 1,045,300 Realized margin1 243,278 315,531 1,149,134 1,053,534 Gathering and Processing Operating margin 93,017 81,775 347,900 323,131 Realized margin1 92,837 81,349 346,772 322,743 Gross processing throughput2 (MMcf/d) 1,638 1,517 1,572 1,460 Net processing throughput2 (MMcf/d) 1,405 1,281 1,349 1,235 Liquids Infrastructure Operating margin 106,542 110,089 413,879 409,371 Realized margin1 101,753 110,171 405,912 409,187 Gross processing throughput3 (Mbbl/d) 191 162 181 143 Net processing throughput3 (Mbbl/d) 90 81 85 78 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 11 13 13 14 Marketing Operating margin 28,293 152,188 414,973 314,140 Realized margin1 48,731 123,988 397,421 322,946 Inventory value 300,883 280,736 300,883 280,736 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 198,500 200,500 179,100 167,200 Acquisitions — — — 11,165 Growth capital expenditures 166,303 190,892 786,206 455,359 Maintenance capital expenditures 41,207 16,227 109,723 50,109 Total capital expenditures 207,510 207,119 895,929 516,633 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 222,083 221,023 221,290 221,023 As at December 31, 2022 2021 Long-term debt4 3,622,745 3,224,485 Credit facility 40,000 230,000 Working capital surplus (current assets less current liabilities) (108,133) (186,169) Net debt 3,554,612 3,268,316 Common shares outstanding – end of period 229,153 221,023

Notes: 1 Not a standard measure under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional details regarding the composition of the measure, how management utilizes it, and for a reconciliation of the measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”. 2 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera’s share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities. 3 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities. 4 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera’s hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera’s rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera’s covenant test calculations related to the company’s credit facility and senior note agreements.



CEO’s Message to Shareholders

Keyera delivered outstanding results in 2022, achieving record annual adjusted EBITDA, driven by best-ever Gathering & Processing and Marketing contributions. We are well positioned to continue to earn strong returns for shareholders by executing our strategy and leveraging our integrated assets within a supportive macro-economic backdrop of growing energy demand and continued growth in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Delivering on the strategy. About a year ago, at our March 2022 Investor Day, we shared the four pillars of our strategy. They are – demonstrate ESG leadership; maintain financial discipline; increase the competitiveness of our assets; and to enhance and extend our integrated value chain. We’ve successfully advanced all four pillars in 2022 and this has led to the strong results we’re reporting today. For the first time in our history, Keyera has delivered more than $1 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA. The company also delivered another strong annual return on invested capital of 16% for 2022. We achieved these results while maintaining our strong financial position, exiting the year with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 2.5 times, at the low end of our target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times.

Solid operational performance led to strong financial results. Our Gathering and Processing business grew volumes by 8% year-over-year, leading to record annual realized margin of $347 million for this segment. Our AEF team delivered record consecutive run-time before taking the facility offline in the fall to complete a six-week planned turnaround. AEF’s strong run-time helped drive a record Marketing year and the successful turnaround will support continued strong performance from this facility in 2023.

We acquired capacity at KFS, increasing our competitiveness. In the fourth quarter we announced an agreement to acquire an additional 21% ownership at our KFS complex adding significant and immediate fractionation, de-ethanization, storage and pipeline capacity, while eliminating new build risk in a high inflation environment. This immediate addition of fractionation capacity in a high demand fractionation market strengthens Keyera’s ability to add incremental volumes and long-term contracts across our entire value chain, including the soon to be in-service KAPS pipeline.

Highly strategic growth investment in KAPS integrates our value chain. With KAPS in service, Keyera can provide Montney producers a complete, and much-needed, competitive alternative for gas processing, liquids transportation on a newer pipeline, fractionation, storage, and product marketing. Our fully integrated value chain allows us to better compete for volumes and provides more opportunity to earn returns at each step of the way. KAPS has been years in the making, and it’s the platform that propels us forward and lets us focus on what we do best – delivering value for customers and shareholders.

Fee-for-service cash flow growth and lower spending. In the last five years we have invested significantly in strengthening our value chain with the Wapiti and Pipestone gas plants, our KAPS pipeline and additional capacity at KFS. These investments support our annual adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 6% to 7% from our fee-for-service business out to 2025, laying the groundwork for sustainable dividend growth. Consistent with our investor day outlook last March, our go forward capital allocation priorities are to ensure continued financial strength and to balance increasing returns to shareholders with lower capital spending relative to the last five years.

Keyera benefits from basin volume growth. Our basin set new records for both natural gas and crude oil production in 2022. Looking further ahead, we see energy security, demand growth and energy transition as catalysts supporting long-term natural gas and natural gas liquids demand. Keyera infrastructure will continue to play an important role enabling basin growth.

On behalf of Keyera’s board of directors and management team I want to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, Indigenous peoples, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and CEO

Keyera Corp.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera’s results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera’s historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management’s Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Keyera’s website at www.keyera.com .

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”)

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 134,408 96,963 925,327 583,839 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital 22,441 137,736 (106,480) 182,033 Funds from operations 156,849 234,699 818,847 765,872 Maintenance capital (41,207) (16,227) (109,723) (50,109) Leases (10,875) (11,190) (43,566) (44,645) Prepaid lease asset (595) (630) (2,440) (2,523) Inventory write-down — — (9,595) — Distributable cash flow 104,172 206,652 653,523 668,595



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company’s dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow1 104,172 206,652 653,523 668,595 Dividends declared to shareholders 107,392 106,091 425,665 424,364 Payout ratio 103 % 51 % 65 % 63 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains/losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains/losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera’s results from operations. In particular, these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) earnings (81,895) 89,986 328,294 324,206 Add (deduct): Finance costs 41,084 43,750 165,351 169,309 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 85,630 56,517 258,264 257,638 Income tax (recovery) expense (23,310) 32,356 104,906 102,055 EBITDA (21,509) 222,609 856,815 853,208 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts 15,469 (28,544) (26,647) 8,234 Net foreign currency (gain) loss on U.S. debt and other (4,765) 1,584 21,551 (568) Impairment expense 180,277 98,090 180,277 115,771 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment — — 477 (20,797) Adjusted EBITDA 212,490 293,739 1,032,473 955,848



Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the three months ended December 31, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 93,017 106,542 28,293 (43) 227,809 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (180) (4,789) 20,438 — 15,469 Realized margin (loss) 92,837 101,753 48,731 (43) 243,278

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the three months ended December 31, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 81,775 110,089 152,188 23 344,075 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (426) 82 (28,200) — (28,544) Realized margin (loss) 81,349 110,171 123,988 23 315,531

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 347,900 413,879 414,973 (971) 1,175,781 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (1,128) (7,967) (17,552) — (26,647) Realized margin (loss) 346,772 405,912 397,421 (971) 1,149,134

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 323,131 409,371 314,140 (1,342) 1,045,300 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (388) (184) 8,806 — 8,234 Realized margin (loss) 322,743 409,187 322,946 (1,342) 1,053,534



Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”)

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning liability expenditures and finance costs. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is used solely for the purpose of calculating ROIC and therefore, management does not use this measure on a stand-alone basis.

The following is a reconciliation of adjusted cash flow from operating activities to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities For the twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 925,327 583,839 Add: Changes in non-cash working capital (106,480) 182,033 Decommissioning liability expenditures 17,455 13,192 Finance costs 165,351 169,309 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 1,001,653 948,373

Return on invested capital is defined as adjusted cash flow from operating activities divided by invested capital as defined below. ROIC is used to reflect the profitability of Keyera’s in-service capital assets.

Return on Invested Capital For the twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2022 2021 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 1,001,653 948,373 Invested capital2 6,315,348 6,715,451 Return on invested capital 16 % 14 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above. 2 Includes property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, inventory, trade and other receivables, goodwill, intangible assets, less work-in-progress assets and trade and other payables, and provisions.