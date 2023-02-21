ROK Resources Inc. announces record lithium concentrations

REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK)(TSXV:ROK.WT) is pleased to announce the successful drilling and multi-layer perforation and flow test of a wellbore strategically located on one of Hub City Lithium Corp. (“Hub City Lithium“) Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in the Viewfield Area of Saskatchewan. Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation of up to 259 mg/l (the “Test Results“). According to public records, these Test Results are the highest lithium concentrations ever recorded in a brine in Canada.

Test Results: 2-22-7-9W2M

Target Duperow Interval Average Porosity (%) Zone Thickness (m) Lithium Concentration (mg/l) Wymark E 14.5 3.6 220 Wymark D 20.4 10.6 259 Wymark C 14.1 10.3 167 Wymark B 16.2 16.4 98 Wymark A 14.0 8.9 94 Saskatoon A 14.0 10.6 145

Note: Independent laboratory testing was conducted by Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, Alberta)

Cam Taylor, CEO of ROK, commented “The elevated lithium concentrations and high flow rates across six zones make this a very exciting lithium brine well for ROK and for the Saskatchewan and Canadian Lithium industries. Based on public data these are the highest lithium concentrations tested in Canada to date. Seeing such high lithium concentrations in six zones provides us with a second project area for development alongside the previously announced multi-zone Mansur area project.”

Next Steps

The Company will drill additional test wells within the area as part of its continued evaluation. These high lithium concentrations in six target intervals suggest the potential for a six-layer lithium brine project. Further work will be done to identify surface drilling pads large enough to allow for the production of multiple horizontal wellbores within the pilot project area.

A 43-101 resource report (“Resource Report“) for the Mansur area has now been expanded to include the Viewfield area and is expected to be completed during Q1 2023. In parallel with the Resource Report the Company has begun working on the Mansur development plan and Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA“) which it expects to complete during Q2 2023. Further, the Company plans to do additional drilling in the Viewfield area as part of the data gathering towards a second PEA dedicated to the Viewfield area which is expected in Q4 2023.

Detailed Test Results

Electric Submersible Pump (“ ESP “) Flow Test #1

Combined perforations from the Wymark D, E and F zones from 1,820 meters to 1,844 meters was flow tested for 41 hours at an average rate of 304 m3/day. The test resulted in a post clean up average of 215.3 mg/l.

Electric Submersible Pump Flow Test #2

Combined perforations from all zones from 1,820 meters to 1,911 meters were flow tested for 54.5 hours at an average rate of 550 m3/day. The test resulted in a post clean up average of 204.5 mg/l.

Background

ROK has a twenty-five (25%) percent interest in Hub City Lithium, with the balance owned by EMP Metals Corp. Hub City Lithium currently holds 37 permits totalling 212,633 net acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in Saskatchewan. ROK is the manager of operations of Hub City Lithium.

Qualified Person

The Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Trevor Else, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Swab tests were performed by Red Hawk Well Servicing, with the use of a downhole mechanical swabbing string and associated surface equipment. Swabbing and ESP flow testing volumes were monitored Test Pro Energy Services. The Company uses industry standard quality assurance and quality control protocols in carrying out its exploration activities.