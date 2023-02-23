Canada West Land Services appoints Mike Tidmarsh as President

Canada West Land Services (“CWL”) is excited to announce the formal appointment of Mike Tidmarsh as President. Mike has been an integral member of the CWL team since he joined the organization in 2018. He has put an unprecedented focus on client service, quality, and creating efficiencies in the deliverables we complete as part of our project work. Through his guidance, CWL has implemented several new technologies and innovations, allowing the company to be an industry leader in the Land Management, GIS, data management, and quality control and assurance space.

Mike attributes 100% of CWL’s success to its team. He states, “their effort, level of care and dedication to each of our client’s projects have set a new standard of quality when it comes to project success.” Mike adds, “over the last 12-months, we have strengthened our core management team, implemented processes and procedures to improve quality, and continually pushed to ensure no project comes back once it’s delivered to a client. I am excited for this next chapter and immensely proud of our team and what we have accomplished to date. We continue to set and achieve ambitious strategic objectives annually. This is no small feat given the volatility in our industry and globally over the last two years.”

On October 16, 2023, CWL will celebrate 44 years in business. Through this time, the company has witnessed several global economic fluctuations, energy price volatility, a global pandemic, and international conflict. Together these factors have not made it easy to operate in the energy industry. Fortunately, CWL’s leadership has always stayed true to the company’s core values. This, coupled with its incredible teammates, has allowed CWL to weather uncertainty and support its clients in an unwavering capacity. The company’s commitment to clients is further strengthened through a recently updated mission:

We build relationships to meet our clients’ needs, through innovation and efficiency.

“This mission is a cornerstone to our strategy over the next three to five years. As a business, we have set some ambitious goals in both the short-term and the long-term, including geographic and service line expansions. We will continue to prioritize client servicing, quality, and innovation above all else to ensure we are consistently exceeding our clients’ expectations,” Mike added.

Jarvis, Director of Canada West Land Services, added, “we brought Mike on in 2018 to lead the future of CWL. Our organization had a strong foundation and market share in the industry. As the ownership group, Doug and I wanted someone to help lead the charge of CWL for the next 10 or 20 years. His experience in the industry was invaluable, and his dedication to quality unmatched. He has had a transformative impact on CWL over the last few years, and we are excited to see where he takes it from here.”

With the appointment of Mike as president, Jarvis Nicoll will no longer be acting president of CWL. Moving forward, both Jarvis and Doug Bedard will support CWL in an advisory capacity on the board of directors for the organization.

About Canada West Land Services

Founded in 1979, Canada West Land Services is a comprehensive land management company focused on building meaningful relationships with all project stakeholders and Indigenous communities. CWL provides land solutions and public consultation to clients across the energy, utilities, renewables, infrastructure, and municipal industries. Our operations span across western Canada, with offices in Calgary, Sherwood Park, Grande Prairie, Fort St. John and Kamloops. With over 60 employees, our team puts an unprecedented focus on client servicing, delivering quality products, and building strong long-term relationships with every project stakeholder.