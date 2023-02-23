Enerplus announces fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results; 2023 guidance; updates five-year outlook through 2027

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com.

NOTICE REGARDING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE

Currency and Accounting Principles

All amounts in this news release are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. All financial information in this news release has been prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted below under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release contains references to “BOE” (barrels of oil equivalent), “MBOE” (one thousand barrels of oil equivalent), and “MMBOE” (one million barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOE, MBOE and MMBOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Presentation of Production and Reserves Information

All production volumes presented in this news release are reported on a “net” basis (the Company’s working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus the Company’s royalty interests), unless expressly indicated that it is being presented on a “gross” basis.

All reserves information presented herein are reported in accordance with Canadian reserve evaluation standards under National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“Canadian NI 51-101 Standards”), except certain reserves information effective December 31, 2022 in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s ASC Topic 932 Extractive Activities – Oil and Gas, which generally utilize definitions and estimations of proved reserves that are consistent with Rule 4-10 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (collectively, the “U.S. Rules”), but does not necessarily include all of the disclosure required by the SEC disclosure standards set forth in Subpart 1200 of Regulation S-K (the “U.S. Standards”). The practice of preparing production and reserves data under the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards differs from the U.S. Rules and the presentation of production and reserves data under the Canadian Standards differs from presentation under the U.S. Standards. Please refer to our reserves news release dated as of the date hereof for further information.

All references to “liquids” in this news release include light and medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil (all together referred to as “crude oil”) and NGLs on a combined basis. All references to “natural gas” in this news release include conventional natural gas and shale gas on a combined basis.

The calculation for production per share growth uses average annual production divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding in each year. The weighted average number of shares outstanding was 251.9 million in 2021 and 233.9 million in 2022.

Enerplus’ oil and gas reserves statement for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will include complete disclosure of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information prepared under the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards and also certain information about our oil and gas reserves prepared in accordance with the U.S. Rules, is contained within our Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is available on our website at www.enerplus.com and under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Additionally, our AIF forms part of our Form 40-F that is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are also urged to review the Management’s Discussion & Analysis and financial statements filed on SEDAR and as part of our Form 40-F on EDGAR concurrently with this news release for more complete disclosure on our operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “guidance”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “intend”, “plans”, “budget”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: expected 2023 average production volumes, timing thereof and the anticipated production mix; the proportion of our anticipated oil and gas production that is hedged and the effectiveness of such hedges in protecting our cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow; the results from our drilling program and the timing of related production and ultimate well recoveries; oil and natural gas prices and differentials, including expected changes to such differentials year-over-year, and our commodity risk management program in 2023 and in the future; expectations regarding our realized oil and natural gas prices; future royalty rates on our production and future production taxes; anticipated cash G&A, share-based compensation and financing expenses; operating, transportation and tax expenses; share repurchase plans and the amount of future cash returns to our shareholders by way of dividends and share repurchases; expected free cash flow generation and use thereof, including to fund share repurchases and dividends; the anticipated percentage of free cash flow planned to be returned to shareholders; he amount of future cash dividends that we may pay to our shareholders and the source of funds necessary in order to pay such dividends; execution of our remaining NCIB authorization and any future share repurchases and the anticipated timing thereof; expected reinvestment rates; capital spending levels and allocations in 2023 and impact thereof on our production levels and land holdings; our ESG initiatives, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions and methane emissions intensity and health and safety targets; our anticipated progress towards our ESG initiatives, including timing and expected capital expenditures needed to achieve such targets; future environmental expenses; future debt and working capital levels and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio and adjusted payout ratio, financial capacity, liquidity and capital resources to fund capital spending and working capital requirements; expectations regarding our ability to comply with, renegotiate or renew our bank credit facilities and outstanding senior notes, as applicable; and our future acquisitions and dispositions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Enerplus including, without limitation: the ability to fund our return of capital plans, including both dividends at the current level and the share repurchase program, from free cash flow as expected; that our common share trading price will be at levels, and that there will be no other alternatives, that, in each case, make share repurchases an appropriate and best strategic use of our free cash flow; that we will conduct our operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated; that our development plans will achieve the expected results; that lack of adequate infrastructure will not result in curtailment of production and/or reduced realized prices beyond our current expectations; current and anticipated commodity prices, differentials and cost assumptions; expectations regarding inflation; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the impact of inflation, weather conditions, storage fundamentals and expectations regarding the duration and overall impact of the continued conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic; the continuation of assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of our reserve and contingent resource volumes; expectations regarding our share price; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and adjusted funds flow to fund our capital, operating and working capital requirements, and dividend payments as needed; the continued availability and sufficiency of our adjusted funds flow and availability under our bank credit facility to fund our working capital deficiency; our ability to comply with our debt covenants; our ability to meet the targets associated with our bank credit facilities; the availability of third party services; the extent of our liabilities; estimates relating to our ESG emissions intensity; and the availability of technology and process to achieve environmental targets; the ability to achieve the expected benefits of the divestment of the Sleeping Giant and Russian Creek interests in the Williston Basin on Enerplus’ operations, reserves, inventory and opportunities, financial condition and overall strategy. In addition, our 2023 guidance contained in this news release is based on the following: a WTI price of $80.00/bbl, a NYMEX price of $3.50/Mcf, a Bakken crude oil price differential of $0.75/bbl above WTI, a Marcellus natural gas price differential of $(0.75)/Mcf below NYMEX and a CDN/USD exchange rate of 0.75. Enerplus believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation: continued instability, or further deterioration, in global economic and market conditions, including from COVID-19 or similar events, inflation and/or Ukraine/Russia conflict and heightened geopolitical risk; decreases in commodity prices or volatility in commodity prices; changes in realized prices of Enerplus’ products from those currently anticipated; changes in the demand for or supply of our products, including global energy demand and including as a result of ongoing disruptions to global supply chains; volatility in our common share trading price and free cash flow that could impact our planned share repurchases and dividend levels; unanticipated operating results, results from our capital spending activities or production declines; curtailment of our production due to low realized prices or lack of adequate infrastructure; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters and increased capital and operating costs resulting therefrom; inability to comply with applicable environmental government regulations or regulatory approvals and resulting compliance and enforcement actions; changes in our capital plans or by third party operators of our properties; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to comply with debt covenants under our bank credit facilities and outstanding senior notes; inaccurate estimation of our oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors, reliance on industry partners and third party service providers; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the divestment of the Canadian assets; changes in law or government programs or policies in Canada or the United States; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in our public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in our MD&A, AIF and Form 40-F as at December 31, 2022).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release, and we do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes references to certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used by the Company to evaluate its financial performance, financial position or cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-GAAP ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios do not have standardized meanings or definitions as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures by other entities. For each measure, we have indicated the composition of the measure, identified the GAAP equivalency to the extent one exists, provided comparative detail where appropriate, indicated the reconciliation of the measure to the mostly directly comparable GAAP financial measure and provided details on the usefulness of the measure for the reader. These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

“Adjusted net income/(loss)” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in evaluating the financial performance of the company by adjusting for certain unrealized items and other items that the company considers appropriate to adjust given their irregular nature. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income/(loss).

Year ended December 31, ($ millions) 2022 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 914.3 $ 234.4 $ (693.4) Unrealized derivative instrument (gain)/loss (150.5) 109.5 18.1 Gain on divestment of assets (151.9) — — Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss 11.2 (8.1) 1.4 Other expense related to investing activities 13.1 — — Asset impairment — 3.4 751.7 Tax effect on above items 64.0 (24.9) (201.0) Income tax rate adjustment on deferred taxes 8.8 6.0 — Other income related to investing activities (1.9) (4.6) — Goodwill impairment — — 149.2 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes — — (11.5) Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 707.1 $ 315.7 $ 14.5

“Free cash flow” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing operating and financial performance, leverage and liquidity. Free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow minus capital spending. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operating activities.

Year ended December 31, ($ millions) 2022 2021 2020 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities $ 1,173.4 $ 604.8 $ 335.9 Asset retirement obligation settlements 17.4 13.0 13.3 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 39.5 94.6 (83.7) Adjusted funds flow $ 1,230.3 $ 712.4 $ 265.5 Capital spending (432.0) (302.3) (217.2) Free cash flow $ 798.3 $ 410.1 $ 48.3

Other Financial Measures

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Capital management measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are intended to enable an individual to evaluate a company’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the company’s capital, (b) are not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the company, and (d) are not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company. The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those capital management measures if not previously provided:

“Adjusted funds flow” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts, in analyzing operating and financial performance, leverage and liquidity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted funds flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities before asset retirement obligation expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital.

“Net Debt” is calculated as current and long-term debt associated with senior notes plus any outstanding Bank Credit Facilities balances, less cash and cash equivalents. “Net debt” is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing financial liquidity and Enerplus considers net debt to be a key measure of capital management.

“Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing leverage and liquidity. The net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio is calculated as net debt divided by a trailing twelve months of adjusted funds flow. There is no directly comparable GAAP equivalent for this measure, and it is not equivalent to any of our debt covenants.

SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-GAAP financial measures, and (d) are not non-GAAP ratios. The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided:

“Capital spending” Capital and office expenditures, excluding other capital assets/office capital and property and land acquisitions and divestments.

“Cash general and administrative expenses” or “Cash G&A expenses” General and administrative expenses that are settled through cash payout, as opposed to expenses that relate to accretion or other non-cash allocations that are recorded as part of general and administrative expenses.

“Cash share-based compensation” or “Cash SBC expenses” Share-based compensation that is settled by way of cash payout, as opposed to equity settled.

“Reinvestment rate” Comparing the amount of our capital spending to adjusted funds flow (as a percentage).

