101091127 Saskatchewan Ltd.: Fee Title & Royalty Divestiture

101091127 Saskatchewan Ltd. (“101091127” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its Fee Title and lessor royalty interests.

The Company’s interests are located in the Northgate, Wapella and Lumsden areas of southeastern Saskatchewan (the “Properties”).

Average daily royalty production net to 101091127 from the Properties for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was approximately 45 boe/d, consisting of 34 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids and 63 Mcf/d of natural gas.

Royalty income net to 101091127 from the Properties for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $350,000, or $1.4 million on an annualized basis.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Grazina Palmer, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.