TOP WELL REPORT – Clearwater formation – January volumes

The January data is out for the top Clearwater wells. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 Clearwater oil wells from the month of January is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 CLEARWATER OIL WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

Baytex Energy continues to have the most productive wells in the play, with the top 8 Clearwater wells in January and 10 of the top 15. The wells ranged in average January oil production from 459-891 b/d, and all came from the Peavine area. Going forward, the Clearwater will be a smaller percentage of the company’s overall production after the recently announced acquisition of Ranger Oil Corporation.

Canadian Natural Resources had 3 of the top 15 Clearwater wells in January, with average production for those three ranging from 482-549 b/d of oil. Those wells came from the Marten Hills field.

Headwater Exploration had 2 of the top 15 Clearwater oil wells in January, with both wells also coming from Marten Hills. Those two wells had average production in the month of 506 b/d and 484 b/d of oil.

TOP 15 CLEARWATER OIL WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES