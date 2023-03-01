BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – Clearwater formation – January volumes

The January data is out for the top Clearwater wells. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 Clearwater oil wells from the month of January is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 CLEARWATER OIL WELLS (see on map)

Of note this month:

  • Baytex Energy continues to have the most productive wells in the play, with the top 8 Clearwater wells in January and 10 of the top 15. The wells ranged in average January oil production from 459-891 b/d, and all came from the Peavine area. Going forward, the Clearwater will be a smaller percentage of the company’s overall production after the recently announced acquisition of Ranger Oil Corporation.
  • Canadian Natural Resources had 3 of the top 15 Clearwater wells in January, with average production for those three ranging from 482-549 b/d of oil. Those wells came from the Marten Hills field.
  • Headwater Exploration had 2 of the top 15 Clearwater oil wells in January, with both wells also coming from Marten Hills. Those two wells had average production in the month of 506 b/d and 484 b/d of oil.

TOP 15 CLEARWATER OIL WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Baytex Energy Ltd. 104142707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 26,716.0 891.0 18.0 2022-11-19 62,370.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103163007815W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 25,212.0 840.0 18.0 2022-10-28 77,531.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 102093007815W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 19,806.0 660.0 71.0 2022-09-08 698.0 117,967.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103093007815W502 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 19,732.0 658.0 17.0 2022-10-06 89,179.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103112707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 19,408.0 647.0 9.0 2022-10-07 91,821.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 102040507915W500 Dawson Spirit River Fm 18,064.0 602.0 4.0 2022-12-15 641.0 19,446.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 100143407816W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 17,399.0 580.0 5.0 2022-12-15 744.0 20,181.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 102112707816W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 17,052.0 568.0 55.0 2022-09-08 681.0 99,225.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited 103151507325W400 Marten Hills Clearwater 16,472.0 549.0 158.0 2022-08-13 744.0 103,275.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited 100083307324W400 Marten Hills Clearwater 16,170.0 539.0 96.0 2022-10-27 744.0 42,381.0
Headwater Exploration Inc. 100042107425W400 Marten Hills Clearwater 15,165.0 506.0 79.0 2022-11-23 739.0 33,007.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103142707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 15,126.0 504.0 9.0 2022-10-29 56,709.0
Headwater Exploration Inc. 102042107425W400 Marten Hills Clearwater 14,519.0 484.0 15.0 2023-01-01 721.0 14,519.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited 102093307324W400 Marten Hills Clearwater 14,455.0 482.0 107.0 2022-10-27 744.0 38,402.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 103083007815W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 13,770.0 459.0 109.0 2022-08-13 653.0 134,507.0