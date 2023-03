Crescent Point confirms quarterly dividend and declares special dividend

A special cash dividend of $0.032 per share based on Crescent Point’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be paid on March 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023. As previously announced, the company’s quarterly base dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

Crescent Point’s total return of capital offering for shareholders includes a combination of a base dividend, accretive share repurchases and special dividends.

The dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point’s dividends are considered “qualified dividends.”

