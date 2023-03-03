Kelt reports financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022

Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) has released its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s financial results are summarized as follows:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Petroleum and natural gas sales 152,720 120,523 27 613,358 316,763 94 Cash provided by operating activities 63,742 52,056 22 306,022 159,714 92 Adjusted funds from operations (1) 92,851 68,155 36 326,992 161,394 103 Basic ($/ common share) (1) 0.48 0.36 33 1.71 0.85 101 Diluted ($/ common share) (1) 0.47 0.35 34 1.67 0.85 96 Net income and comprehensive income 54,238 52,996 2 158,758 114,256 39 Basic ($/ common share) 0.28 0.28 – 0.83 0.61 36 Diluted ($/ common share) 0.28 0.28 – 0.81 0.60 35 Capital expenditures, net of A&D (1) 68,594 67,118 2 317,540 213,511 49 Total assets 1,128,104 913,497 23 1,128,104 913,497 23 Bank debt 11,300 1,150 883 11,300 1,150 883 Net debt (1) 9,789 28,220 -65 9,789 28,220 -65 Shareholders’ equity 901,424 722,724 25 901,424 722,724 25 Weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Basic 191,812 189,134 1 191,101 188,800 1 Diluted 195,828 192,676 2 195,456 190,807 2

(1) Refer to advisories regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures.

Financial Statements

Kelt’s audited annual consolidated annual financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on the Company’s website at www.keltexploration.com on March 3, 2023.

Kelt’s operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 are summarized as follows:

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Average daily production Oil (bbls/d) (2) 6,416 6,624 -3 5,640 4,692 20 NGLs (bbls/d) 3,478 3,255 7 4,049 3,154 28 Gas (mcf/d) 108,849 95,616 14 105,280 78,846 34 Combined (BOE/d) 28,036 25,815 9 27,236 20,987 30 Production per million common shares (BOE/d) (1) 146 136 7 143 111 29 Net realized prices, before financial instruments(1) Oil ($/bbl) (2) 107.88 91.43 18 117.18 81.30 44 NGLs ($/bbl) 60.54 50.03 21 67.64 40.03 69 Gas ($/mcf) 6.52 5.46 19 6.63 4.35 52 Operating netbacks ($/BOE) (1) Petroleum and natural gas sales 59.21 50.75 17 61.70 41.35 49 Cost of purchases (3.30 ) (0.74 ) 346 (2.16 ) (0.83 ) 160 Combined net realized price, before financial instruments(1) 55.91 50.01 12 59.54 40.52 47 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 1.66 (2.62 ) 163 (5.68 ) (2.14 ) 165 Combined net realized price, after financial instruments(1) 57.57 47.39 21 53.86 38.38 40 Royalties (6.15 ) (4.17 ) 47 (6.60 ) (3.58 ) 84 Production expense (10.90 ) (9.91 ) 10 (10.22 ) (9.13 ) 12 Transportation expense (3.03 ) (3.31 ) -8 (3.06 ) (3.38 ) -9 Operating netback (1) 37.49 30.00 25 33.98 22.29 52 Land holdings Gross acres 795,559 722,281 3 795,559 722,281 3 Net acres 579,857 558,763 4 579,857 558,763 4

(1) Refer to advisories regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures.

(2) “Oil” includes crude oil and field condensate combined

Message to Shareholders

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (“Kelt” or the “Company”) reports its financial and operating results to shareholders for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Average production for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 28,036 BOE per day, up 9% compared to average production of 25,815 BOE per day during the fourth quarter of 2021. Average production for 2022 was 27,236 BOE per day, an increase of 30% from average production of 20,987 BOE per day in 2021. Production for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was weighted 35% to oil and NGLs and 65% to gas.

Kelt’s petroleum and natural gas sales during the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 27% to $152.7 million, up from $120.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Petroleum and natural gas sales for the year were $613.4 million, up 94% from $316.8 million in 2021. Kelt’s net realized average oil price during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $107.88 per barrel, up 18% from $91.43 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s net realized average NGLs price during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60.54 per barrel, up 21% from $50.03 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021. Kelt’s net realized average gas price for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.52 per Mcf, up 19% from $5.46 per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, adjusted funds from operations was $92.9 million ($0.47 per share, diluted), compared to $68.2 million ($0.35 per share, diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Year over year, adjusted funds from operations increased 103% to $327.0 million ($1.67 per share, diluted) from $161.4 million ($0.85 per share, diluted) in 2021. During 2022, Kelt recorded net income of $158.8 million ($0.81 per share, diluted) compared to $114.3 million ($0.60 per share, diluted) in the previous year.

At December 31, 2022, Kelt had net debt of $9.8 million compared to $28.2 million at December 31, 2021. At a net debt to adjusted funds from operations ratio of 0.03 times, Kelt continues to maintain its strong financial position.

Net capital expenditures incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $68.6 million, up 2% compared to net capital expenditures of $67.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company spent $31.6 million on drill and complete operations and $35.9 million on well equipment, facilities and pipelines.

As at December 31, 2022, Kelt’s net working interest land holdings were 579,857 acres (906 sections). Kelt is focused on long-term value creation by accumulating significant land acreage on resource style plays, with a primary focus on the Triassic Montney and Charlie Lake plays. At December 31, 2022, Kelt’s net Montney land holdings were 344,274 acres (538 sections) and its Charlie Lake holdings were 88,447 net acres (138 sections).

At Oak, after more than a year of production history from wells that were put on production in late 2021 and early 2022, Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) has increased their EUR estimates with an improved type-curve forecast on a Montney horizontal well. At December 31, 2022, Sproule’s estimated EUR per well is 1.3 million BOE, up 34% from their previous estimate at December 31, 2021 of 968,000 BOE. Kelt recently put on production two additional Montney wells at Oak that were the first to be drilled in a wine rack methodology. Wine racking wells in the upper Montney will allow for increased inventory. After just over 90 days, both wells are currently exceeding the latest Sproule type-curve estimate. Kelt expects to drill five wells and complete six wells at Oak during 2023.

Kelt has arranged for gas produced from its Oak property to be sold at various pricing point hubs including Station 2, Chicago ACE, Marcellus TZ4-L300 and Sumas. With recent weakness in Station 2 prices and with anticipated further volatility during the summer relating to industry pipeline and facility maintenance, the Company has temporarily deferred the drilling of seven wells at Oak that were previously planned for 2023. The Company’s capital expenditure program remains flexible, and the drilling and completion of these wells could be re-instated with positive movement in Station 2 gas prices.

At Pouce Coupe, Kelt plans to drill and complete four Montney wells in the oil-prone area of the Company’s land base during 2023. At Pouce Coupe West, Kelt has deferred the drilling of its high deliverability Montney gas wells during the current environment of weaker western Canadian gas markets. At Spirit River, Progress, Pouce Coupe North and Wembley, Kelt expects to follow up with the very successful 2022 Charlie Lake drilling program with up to nine additional Charlie Lake horizontal wells in 2023. Production additions from the drilling program in the Company’s Pouce Coupe/ Progress/Spirit River Division is expected to offset total corporate declines during 2023.

At Wembley/Pipestone, Kelt plans to drill nine wells and complete ten wells during 2023. This program is anticipated to fulfill the Company’s additional gas processing capacity that is expected to be made available to Kelt in the Wembley/Pipestone area at a third-party facility in late 2023 or early 2024. Despite incurring all of the capital required to complete this program, the Company has not included any production from these wells into its forecasted 2023 production guidance. Upon start-up, these wells are expected to add approximately 6,000 to 7,000 BOE per day of new production weighted approximately 60% oil and NGLs and 40% gas.

With the recent weakness in natural gas prices, Kelt has revised its 2023 outlook and guidance. After a warm January 2023 in the US Northeast and Midwest that reduced natural gas demand significantly and excess supply in response to potential LNG exports off the US Gulf Coast being disrupted since June 2022 due to a major facility outage, North American natural gas prices have declined precipitously. The Company has changed its 2023 forecasted average natural gas price assumptions as follows: the NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price is forecasted to average US$3.39 per MMBtu, down 32% from the previous forecast of US$5.00 per MMBtu; the AECO daily index natural gas price is forecasted to average $2.94 per GJ, down 32% from the previous forecast of $4.30 per GJ; and Kelt’s realized natural gas price is forecasted to average $3.64 per Mcf, down 31% from the previous forecast of $5.25 per Mcf;. The Company will continue to monitor commodity prices and expects to provide updated 2023 guidance, if necessary, by mid-year.

Kelt has reduced its 2023 capital expenditure program to $285.0 million, down from $310.0 million in its previous guidance. Production in 2023 is forecasted to average between 32,000 and 34,000 BOE per day. Built into this forecast is certain third-party facility downtime expected during 2023 that Kelt has been made aware of. Average oil and NGLs production guidance of between 11,700 to 12,900 bbls per day remains unchanged from the Company’s previous guidance. Despite reducing the number of wells to be drilled at Oak in 2023, the loss of potential oil and NGL production from these wells have been offset by much better performance of its oily Charlie Lake wells than previously forecasted. Average natural gas production is expected to average between 121.8 and 126.6 MMcf per day in 2023, a reduction of 6.0 MMcf per day (or 1,000 BOE per day) compared to the Company’s previous guidance.

The reduction in forecasted natural gas prices has had the biggest impact to forecasted adjusted funds from operations. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) is now forecasted to be $285.0 million in 2023, down by 16% or $53.0 million from Kelt’s previous forecast. Kelt’s capital expenditures for 2023 will match AFFO at $285.0 million. The Company’s financial position continues to remain strong as Kelt is forecasting net debt of $14.8 million at the end of 2023 (or less than 0.1 times estimated 2023 AFFO), giving the Company the ability to act on additional opportunities as they arise.

Kelt expects to report to shareholders its 2023 first quarter results on or about May 4, 2023.

Changes in forecasted commodity prices and variances in production estimates can have a significant impact on estimated funds from operations and profit. Please refer to the advisories regarding forward-looking statements and to the cautionary statement below.

The information set out herein is “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Kelt’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the calendar year 2023. Readers are cautioned that this financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.