Enbridge expected to supply more Gulf Coast LNG export facilities

Energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc is expected to supply two to three more liquefied natural gas export facilities throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast “before too long,” up from the four it currently supplies, Chief Executive Greg Ebel told Reuters on Monday.

Ebel added that the Canadian pipeline operator is focused on export opportunities. Enbridge previously acquired the Moda Ingleside Energy Center, a major crude export terminal that connects the prolific Permian and Eagle Ford shale oil basins to international markets.

Enbridge will continue to look at opportunities to develop in that region, Ebel said, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Houston.