State of methane emissions regulations globally in oil & gas

Over 150 countries have joined the Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Many individual members states are expected to enact tighter regulations and new guidelines for reducing methane emissions. Regulations may take the form of better transparency and reporting, emissions standards for equipment and operations, and/or market-based mechanisms.

For example, Brazil launched its Methane Zero National Program last March. The program offers a package of incentive measures to promote research into new methane mitigation technologies and the use of biogas and biomethane as sustainable energy sources.

Whereas, Norway has long been seen as the leader in regulating emissions from its oil and gas industry. It was one of the first countries to introduce a carbon tax, in 1991. Routine flaring is banned; it is only allowed for safety reasons and the emissions are taxed.

With the range of commitments and regulations in each country, it is now imperative that international leaders from across the oil and gas industry come together to develop new ways to identify, measure, monitor and eliminate methane emissions.

