Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces fourth quarter 2022 results

FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to shareholders was $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The fourth quarter of 2022 had a net loss attributable to shareholders of $30.0 million .

for the year ended . The fourth quarter of 2022 had a net loss attributable to shareholders of . Driven by strong margins and operating performance, Tidewater earned record consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) in 2022 of $249.8 million , an increase of 19% over the previous year. Fourth quarter 2022 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $60.4 million representing a 12% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021.

in 2022 of , an increase of 19% over the previous year. Fourth quarter 2022 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was representing a 12% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Annual distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders (1) (“DCF”) increased by 18% to $75.5 million compared to 2021, as strong refining crack spreads offset increased maintenance capital during 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 DCF was $13.1 million , representing a decrease of 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the planned maintenance capital program within its midstream assets.

(“DCF”) increased by 18% to compared to 2021, as strong refining crack spreads offset increased maintenance capital during 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 DCF was , representing a decrease of 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the planned maintenance capital program within its midstream assets. Tidewater safely and successfully completed planned turnarounds at its Pipestone , Brazeau River and Ram River natural gas processing plants in 2022. Deconsolidated maintenance capital of $41.5 million was within the previously guided budget of $40 to $45 million . With the 2022 maintenance activities now complete, Tidewater’s core natural gas processing plants are not due for major turnarounds until 2024.

, and Ram River natural gas processing plants in 2022. Deconsolidated maintenance capital of was within the previously guided budget of to . With the 2022 maintenance activities now complete, Tidewater’s core natural gas processing plants are not due for major turnarounds until 2024. At December 31, 2022 , Tidewater reached its targeted deconsolidated debt levels with net debt(1) to adjusted EBITDA(1) of 2.9x, which is within the Corporation’s target of 2.5x to 3.0x. During 2022, Tidewater successfully completed a significant refinancing, repaying its senior unsecured notes and second lien term loan maturing in 2022, which simplified the Corporation’s capital structure, extended its debt maturity profile and reduced overall financing expenses.

“Tidewater closed out a record 2022 with solid fourth-quarter results. We are now focused on driving shareholder value by maximizing cash flow generation. This process will involve a renewed focus on disciplined capital allocation as well as cost control. Part of this effort also includes a structured review of our assets and may result in partnerships, sales or other options,” comments Interim CEO, Rob Colcleugh. “As we approach the major turnaround of our Prince George refinery in early Q2, we will also be reaching completion of our renewable diesel facility which, while experiencing further cost inflation, has recorded 598,467 manhours to date without any lost time work days. This HDRD project will drive significant growth in the coming quarters for Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables.”

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, payout ratio and consolidated net debt used throughout this press release are non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP financial ratios and capital management measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) and for distributable cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities. See the “Non-GAAP and other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A at page 27 for information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

CONSOLIDATED AND DECONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share

information) Tidewater Deconsolidated(1) Tidewater Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (44.3) $ (5.9) $ (30.0) $ (3.0) Net loss attributable to shareholders per

share – basic $ (0.10) $ (0.02) $ (0.07) $ (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 43.7 $ 43.3 $ 60.4 $ 53.9 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders (2) $ 6.6 $ 8.6 $ 13.1 $ 14.0 Distributable cash flow per share – basic (2) $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Dividends declared(3) $ 4.2 $ 3.4 $ 4.2 $ 3.4 Dividends declared per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Total capital expenditures $ 33.6 $ 16.9 $ 110.5 $ 44.5

(1) Deconsolidated results exclude the results of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”). See the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of our MD&A at page 27 for information on deconsolidated measures. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, DCF attributable to shareholders, and DCF per common share are non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of our MD&A at page 27 for information on each non-GAAP measure. (3) Dividends declared are based on Tidewater’s outstanding common shares that are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”.

Year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share

information) Tidewater Deconsolidated(1) Tidewater Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to

shareholders $ (19.2) $ 64.8 $ 8.5 $ 71.5 Net (loss) income attributable to

shareholders per share – basic $ (0.05) $ 0.19 $ 0.02 $ 0.21 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 187.4 $ 194.4 $ 249.8 $ 210.4 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders (2) $ 49.3 $ 55.9 $ 75.5 $ 64.0 Distributable cash flow per share – basic (2) $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Dividends declared $ 15.3 $ 13.6 $ 15.3 $ 13.6 Dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Net debt (3) $ 539.6 $ 619.0 $ 750.8 $ 678.0 Total capital expenditures $ 104.7 $ 85.8 $ 349.3 $ 116.8

(1) Deconsolidated results exclude the results of Tidewater Renewables. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of our MD&A at page 27 for information on deconsolidated measures. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, DCF attributable to shareholders, DCF per common share, and net debt are non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP financial ratios and capital management measures. See the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of our MD&A at page 27 for information on each non-GAAP measure. (3) Dividends declared are based on Tidewater’s outstanding common shares that are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”.

OPERATIONS – DOWNSTREAM

During the fourth quarter of 2022, total throughput at the Corporation’s Prince George Refinery (“PGR”) was approximately 11,715 bbl/day, consistent with the previous three quarters. With record refining margins and strong demand in 2022, downstream gross margin increased by more than 100% compared to 2021 and contributed approximately 60% of total gross margin for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022.

PGR Historical Performance:

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Daily throughput (bbl) 12,095 11,459 12,209 12,245 11,745 11,810 11,860 11,715 Refinery Yield (1) Diesel 49 % 45 % 45 % 47 % 48 % 44 % 45 % 47 % Gasoline 39 % 43 % 42 % 40 % 40 % 42 % 41 % 42 % Other (2) 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 14 % 14 % 11 %

(1) Refinery yield includes crude, canola and intermediates. (2) Other refers to heavy fuel oil (HFO), liquified petroleum gas and feedstock consumed to fuel the refinery.

Prince George crack spreads averaged more than $100/bbl during the fourth quarter of 2022, a 4% increase from the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher diesel pricing. The increased refining margins were partially offset by reduced seasonal demand for both gasoline and diesel during the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, Tidewater has a planned turnaround at the Prince George refinery, that is currently scheduled for an approximate 6 week period starting in early Q2. Consistent with historical practices, both the broader refinery team and the specialized turnaround team have completed various pre turnaround activities, including the procurement of long lead items, scheduling deliveries and securing subcontractors.

OPERATIONS – MIDSTREAM

Operations at each of Tidewater’s core facilities benefitted from planned turnaround activity at its Pipestone, Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility (“BRC”) and Ram River Gas natural gas processing facilities. As a result of the 2022 investments in its core facilities, Tidewater is forecasting significantly less planned downtime for the next three years. During the fourth quarter of 2022, total throughput volumes at the Corporation’s midstream facilities were approximately 369 MMcf/day, an increase of 9% over the previous quarter. Midstream gross margin increased by 9% for the full year of 2022 compared to 2021, contributing to approximately 40% of the total gross margin for 2022. The increase is primarily due to growth in third-party throughput volumes at its core facilities.

Midstream Gas Plant Inlet Volumes:

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Gross throughput

(MMcf/day) 333 356 382 364 346 351 340 369 Pipestone 83 93 94 95 94 98 69 89 BRC (1) 109 121 135 131 119 141 146 159 Ram River 115 111 122 105 101 78 102 104 Other 33 31 31 32 32 34 23 17

(1) BRC Inlet volumes include volumes at the BRC straddle plant.

Pipestone Natural Gas Plant

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Pipestone Natural Gas Plant completed its first turnaround and processed an average volume of 89 MMcf/day, a 10% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 30% increase from the third quarter of 2022. Due to the planned turnaround, fourth-quarter facility availability averaged 87% with plant availability and processing capacity returning to expected levels following the turnaround event.

Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility

The BRC natural gas processing facility averaged throughput of 158 MMcf/day for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 9% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 18% relative to the fourth quarter of 2021. Tidewater Midstream continues to look for opportunities to increase third-party throughput by working with upstream partners to improve netbacks that would increase the utilization of the BRC’s facilities.

The BRC fractionation facility was able to maintain steady operations during the fourth quarter of 2022 by maintaining stable plant production and truck in volumes. The fractionation facility utilization averaged 72% which was in line with the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. The fractionation facility continues to serve as a key asset for Tidewater’s natural gas liquids marketing business.

Ram River Gas Plant

The Ram River gas processing facility averaged throughput of 104 MMcf/day for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is in line with both the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021. Tidewater has recently seen increases to third party volumes processed at the plant and is actively working with local third parties to increase throughput volumes, enhance overall regional processing efficiencies and maximize contracted revenues with the plant’s sulphur handling infrastructure.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

During 2022, Tidewater safely and successfully completed three large, planned turnarounds at its Ram River Gas Plant, Pipestone Natural Gas Plant and at the BRC. Tidewater’s 2022 deconsolidated maintenance capital of $41.5 was at the lower end of 2022’s latest guidance of $40 to $45 million.

Tidewater’s 2022 growth projects were focused on the construction of its propylene splitter at Acheson, accretive growth projects to maximize producer netbacks, increasing blending capacity at its core facilities and other minor debottlenecking projects.

OUTLOOK

2022 deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA of $187.4 million was at the upper end of the $180 – $190 million guidance and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $249.8 million was also at the upper end of the $235 – $255 million guidance. Following the completion of the PGR turnaround and the successful HDRD commissioning expected in the second quarter of 2023, Tidewater expects to provide adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2023 with Q2 2023 results.

Following its three successful turnarounds in 2022, Tidewater’s maintenance capital program for 2023 will focus primarily on the Prince George refinery turnaround, which will contribute to a total expected deconsolidated maintenance budget of $55 to $65 million. Tidewater’s disciplined approach to growth in 2023 will be limited to Tidewater Renewables’ HDRD facility and the successful completion and commissioning of this facility.

Tidewater Renewables, in which Tidewater Midstream holds a 69% ownership stake, has made significant progress on the construction of its HDRD Complex. The facility will be Canada’s first standalone renewable diesel refinery and is now over 90% complete and is expected to complete construction in April 2023 and commence operations during the second quarter of 2023. Like many recent capital projects, the HDRD Complex has experienced significant inflationary cost pressures. The current estimated gross project cost, including commissioning, are approximately $342 million which compares to the previous estimate of $260 million. Tidewater Renewables expects to fund the remaining project costs through the sale of BC LCFS credits and with the support of its current capital providers among other sources. During the first half of 2023, Tidewater Renewables expects to receive proceeds of approximately $53 million for the sale of BC LCFS credits under executed agreements. Despite the cost pressures, the project’s economics remain attractive, and payback is expected within the first three years of operations.

The Corporation continues to evaluate financing alternatives to support its Pipestone Gas Plant expansion (“Pipestone Phase 2”) that would add 100 MMcf/day of sour natural gas processing to the facility. The expansion will enlarge the Corporation’s footprint in the liquids rich Montney region with its existing capacity and gas storage assets.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Throughout this press release, Tidewater uses a number of non-GAAP financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of these non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Except as otherwise indicated, these financial measures will be calculated and disclosed on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific adjusting items may only be relevant in certain periods. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, see the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of Tidewater’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation are Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, impairment, share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, transaction costs, gains and losses on the sale of assets, and other items considered non-recurring in nature plus the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in its equity investments. Deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA is calculated as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less the portion of consolidated adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

In accordance with IFRS, Tidewater’s jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the consolidated statement of net income and comprehensive income. The adjustments made to net income, as described above, are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees.

The following table reconciles net (loss) income, the nearest GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (24.9) $ (2.0) $ 18.9 $ 73.9 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (8.9) 0.1 7.6 20.3 Depreciation 23.6 20.6 84.4 81.8 Finance costs and other 18.6 11.4 69.9 68.4 Share-based compensation 2.8 2.1 13.5 6.7 Impairment expense 55.0 – 55.0 – (Gain) loss on sale of assets (4.0) 0.1 5.4 (26.1) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (21.8) 19.4 (32.0) (25.0) Transaction costs 2.8 0.9 6.5 3.4 Non-recurring transactions 0.7 0.1 2.1 1.6 Adjustment to share of profit from equity accounted investments 16.5 1.2 18.5 5.4 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 60.4 $ 53.9 $ 249.8 $ 210.4 Less: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

attributable to Tidewater Renewables (16.7) (10.6) (62.4) (16.0) Deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 43.7 $ 43.3 $ 187.4 $ 194.4

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes distributable cash flow is a useful metric for investors when assessing the amount of cash flow generated from normal operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends. Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring transactions, and less other expenditures that use cash from operations. Also deducted is the distributable cash flow of Tidewater Renewables that is attributed to non-controlling interest shareholders.

Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Transaction costs are added back as they can vary significantly based on the Corporation’s acquisition and disposition activity. Non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater’s ongoing operations are also excluded. Lease payments, interest and financing charges, and maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, are deducted as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows.

Deconsolidated distributable cash flow is calculated by subtracting the portion of Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow that is attributed to shareholders of Tidewater from distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow and deconsolidated distributable cash flow:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 66.7 $ 32.7 $ 242.9 $ 126.7 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash operating working capital (19.4) 13.5 (19.8) 61.3 Transaction costs 2.8 0.9 6.5 3.4 Non-recurring transactions 0.7 0.1 2.1 1.6 Interest and financing charges (11.7) (9.6) (43.0) (50.8) Payment of lease liabilities and other, net of

sublease payments (11.7) (12.5) (47.8) (51.7) Maintenance capital (11.4) (8.7) (53.5) (22.8) Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to

non-controlling interest shareholders (2.9) (2.4) (11.9) (3.7) Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 13.1 $ 14.0 $ 75.5 $ 64.0 Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow

attributed to shareholders of Tidewater $ (6.5) $ (5.4) $ (26.2) $ (8.1) Deconsolidated distributable cash flow

attributable to shareholders $ 6.6 $ 8.6 $ 49.3 $ 55.9

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Distributable cash flow per share

Distributable cash flow and deconsolidated distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Distributable cash flow per share is calculated as distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders divided by the basic or diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share is calculated as deconsolidated distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders divided by the basic or diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars except per share information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 13.1 $ 14.0 $ 75.5 $ 64.0 Deconsolidated distributable cash flow

attributable to shareholders $ 6.6 $ 8.6 $ 49.3 $ 55.9 Weighted average common shares outstanding

– basic 423.5 339.8 372.1 339.8 Weighted average common shares outstanding

– diluted 423.5 340.9 380.4 411.8 Distributable cash flow per share – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share – basic $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Distributable cash flow per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 Deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share – diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.14

Capital Management Measures

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Net Debt

Consolidated net debt is defined as bank debt, notes payable and convertible debentures, less cash. In addition to reviewing consolidated net debt, management reviews deconsolidated net debt to highlight the Corporation’s financial flexibility, balance sheet strength and leverage. Deconsolidated net debt is calculated as consolidated net debt less the portion attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

Consolidated and deconsolidated net debt exclude working capital, lease liabilities and derivative contracts as the Corporation monitors its capital structure based on deconsolidated net debt to deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA, consistent with its credit facility covenants as described in the LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES section of the MD&A.

The following table reconciles consolidated and deconsolidated net debt:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tidewater Midstream Senior Credit Facility $ 470.2 $ 414.6 Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility 72.6 60.0 Tidewater Renewables AIMCo Facility 150.0 – Second Lien Term Loan – principal – 20.0 Notes payable – 124.2 Convertible debentures – principal 75.0 75.0 Cash (17.0) (15.8) Consolidated net debt $ 750.8 $ 678.0 Less: Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility (72.6) (60.0) Less: Tidewater Renewables AIMCo Facility (150.0) – Add: Tidewater Renewables cash 11.4 1.0 Deconsolidated net debt $ 539.6 $ 619.0