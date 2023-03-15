Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces the Filing of Its Audited Financial Statements and Other Disclosure Documents for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Updated Outlook and Guidance

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements (the “financial statements”) and related management’s discussion and analysis and its annual information form (the “AIF”) for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”). The financial statements are consistent with the unaudited financial results disclosed in the press release issued by Birchcliff on February 15, 2023. The AIF contains the reserves data and other oil and gas information as required by National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). The Annual Filings are available electronically on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For further information regarding the forward-looking statements contained herein, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”. With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release, see “Advisories – Production”. In addition, this press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For further information regarding the non-GAAP and other financial measures used in this press release, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

REAFFIRMED BASE DIVIDEND AND UPDATED OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Birchcliff remains committed to the payment of its annual base dividend of $0.80 per common share(1), maintaining capital discipline and generating free funds flow in 2023. As a result of the recent weakness and volatility in natural gas prices and the potential for weakness in summer natural gas prices, Birchcliff has decided to slow the rate of its 2023 capital program by moving the drilling of 9 (9.0 net) wells to Q3 2023 that were originally scheduled to be drilled in Q2 2023. These wells are now anticipated to be brought on production in Q4 2023 (originally scheduled for Q3 2023), which is expected to result in strong production in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, when commodity prices are forecast to be significantly higher. Birchcliff’s F&D capital expenditures for 2023 are still forecast to be in the range of $260 million to $280 million.

Birchcliff’s significant ownership and operatorship of its assets gives it a strong competitive advantage, providing it with the flexibility to actively manage its capital program in response to changing economic conditions in order to protect its strong financial position and base common share dividend. The Corporation will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and, where deemed prudent, make further adjustments to its 2023 capital program, giving consideration to increasing or decreasing its rate of drilling and capital investment depending on commodity prices. Birchcliff is taking a conservative approach to capital investment in 2023 as a result of the significant ongoing volatility in natural gas prices.

With respect to production, Birchcliff is reducing its annual average production guidance for 2023 to reflect the impact of an unexpected outage on Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s Northern Pipeline system (the “Pipeline System”), as discussed below under the heading “Operational Update”, as well as to reflect the 9 wells coming on production later in 2023 than previously planned and other forecast adjustments. Annual average production in 2023 is currently expected to be in the range of 77,000 to 80,000 boe/d (as compared to Birchcliff’s previous guidance of 81,000 to 83,000 boe/d).

_________________

(1) This annual base dividend is expected to be declared and paid quarterly at the rate of $0.20 per common share. Other than the dividend declared for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the declaration of dividends is subject to the approval of the board of directors (the “Board”) and is subject to change. See “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”.

Updated 2023 Guidance

Birchcliff is reaffirming its 2023 annual base common share dividend amount and its 2023 guidance for F&D capital expenditures. The Corporation is updating certain items of its 2023 guidance to reflect its revised production guidance and a lower commodity price forecast for 2023. The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s updated and previous guidance and commodity price assumptions for 2023, as well as its free funds flow sensitivity:

Updated 2023 guidance and

assumptions – March 15, 2023(1) Previous 2023 guidance and

assumptions – January 18, 2023 Production Annual average production (boe/d) 77,000 – 80,000 81,000 – 83,000 % Light oil 3% 3% % Condensate 7% 7% % NGLs 9% 10% % Natural gas 81% 80% Average Expenses ($/boe) Royalty(2) 4.25 – 4.45 4.25 – 4.45 Operating(2) 3.55 – 3.75 3.45 – 3.65 Transportation and other(3) 5.25 – 5.45 5.20 – 5.40 Adjusted Funds Flow (millions)(4) $475 $570 F&D Capital Expenditures (millions) $260 – $280 $260 – $280 Free Funds Flow (millions)(4) $195 – $215 $290 – $310 Annual Base Dividend (millions)(5) $213 $213 Excess Free Funds Flow (millions)(4)(5) ($18) – $2 $77 – $97 Total Debt at Year End (millions)(6) $145 – $165(7) $50 – $70 Natural Gas Market Exposure AECO exposure as a % of total natural gas production 17%(8) 17% Dawn exposure as a % of total natural gas production 41%(8) 41% NYMEX HH exposure as a % of total natural gas production 36%(8) 36% Alliance exposure as a % of total natural gas production 6%(8) 6% Commodity Prices Average WTI price (US$/bbl) 78.50(9) 76.00 Average WTI-MSW differential (CDN$/bbl) 3.25(9) 4.75 Average AECO price (CDN$/GJ) 3.00(9) 3.30 Average Dawn price (US$/MMBtu) 3.05(9) 3.55 Average NYMEX HH price (US$/MMBtu) 3.50(9) 3.85 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.35(9) 1.34

Forward ten months’ free funds flow sensitivity(10) Estimated change to

2023 free funds flow(millions) Change in WTI US$1.00/bbl $4.5 Change in NYMEX HH US$0.10/MMBtu $5.8 Change in Dawn US$0.10/MMBtu $7.1 Change in AECO CDN$0.10/GJ $3.4 Change in CDN/US exchange rate CDN$0.01 $5.1

(1) Birchcliff’s updated guidance for its production commodity mix, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow, excess free funds flow, total debt and natural gas market exposure in 2023 is based on an annual average production rate of 78,500 boe/d in 2023, which is the mid-point of Birchcliff’s updated annual average production guidance range for 2023. Birchcliff’s updated guidance for its free funds flow, excess free funds flow and total debt in 2023 is based on F&D capital expenditures of approximately $270 million in 2023, which is the mid-point of the Corporation’s F&D capital expenditures guidance range for 2023. For further information regarding the risks and assumptions relating to the Corporation’s guidance, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”.

(2) Supplementary financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(3) Non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(5) Assumes that an annual base dividend of $0.80 per common share is paid and that there are 266 million common shares outstanding, with no changes to the base dividend rate and no special dividends paid. Other than the dividend declared for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the declaration of dividends is subject to the approval of the Board and is subject to change.

(6) Capital management measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(7) The forecast of total debt at December 31, 2023 is expected to be comprised of any amounts outstanding under the Corporation’s extendible revolving term credit facilities (the “Credit Facilities”) plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities and less cash, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses and deposits at the end of the year.

(8) Birchcliff’s natural gas market exposure for 2023 takes into account its physical and financial basis swap contracts outstanding as at March 14, 2023.

(9) Birchcliff’s updated commodity price and exchange rate assumptions for 2023 are based on the settled benchmark commodity prices and CDN/US exchange rate for January and February 2023 and the forward strip benchmark commodity prices and CDN/US exchange rate from March 2023 to December 2023 as of March 3, 2023.

(10) Illustrates the expected impact of changes in commodity prices and the CDN/US exchange rate on the Corporation’s updated forecast of free funds flow for 2023, holding all other variables constant. The sensitivity is based on the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set forth in the table above. The calculated impact on free funds flow is only applicable within the limited range of change indicated. Calculations are performed independently and may not be indicative of actual results. Actual results may vary materially when multiple variables change at the same time and/or when the magnitude of the change increases.

Updated Five-Year Outlook

As a result of the changes to Birchcliff’s 2023 guidance and a lower commodity price forecast, Birchcliff is also updating its five-year outlook for 2023 to 2027. As discussed above, Birchcliff has significant flexibility to actively manage its capital spending in response to changing economic conditions. Birchcliff may accelerate or defer its rate of capital investment over the five-year period based on its outlook for commodity prices in order to optimize its investment returns and protect its dividend and balance sheet.

2024

In the event that commodity prices remain weak continuing into 2024, Birchcliff currently expects that it will keep its production relatively flat year-over-year, with 2024 annual average production forecast to be 78,500 boe/d (previously 83,000 boe/d) resulting from forecast 2024 F&D capital expenditures of $255 million (previously $355 million). Assuming an annual base dividend of $0.80 per common share, this would result in 2024 excess free funds flow of $82 million (previously $177 million) and total debt at year end 2024 of $85 million (previously total surplus(2) of $110 million), based on the forward strip commodity prices as of March 3, 2023(3).

Outlook to 2027

Over the longer-term, Birchcliff remains committed to generating substantial free funds flow and delivering significant returns to shareholders, while achieving disciplined production growth to fully utilize the Corporation’s existing processing and transportation capacity. Birchcliff’s updated five-year outlook for 2023 to 2027 now provides for potential cumulative free funds flow of approximately $1.3 billion by the end of the five-year period (previously $2.0 billion) and targeted production growth of 11% from 2023 to 2027 (previously 10%), with 2027 annual average production of 87,000 boe/d (previously 90,000 boe/d), subject to commodity prices.

The five-year outlook presented herein is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as indicative of future results. The internal projections, expectations and beliefs underlying this outlook are subject to change in light of ongoing results and prevailing economic and industry conditions. Birchcliff’s F&D capital budgets for 2024 to 2027 have not been finalized and are subject to approval by the Board. Accordingly, the levels of F&D capital expenditures for 2024 to 2027 are subject to change, which could have an impact on the Corporation’s forecasted production, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow, excess free funds flow and year end total (debt) or total surplus over the five-year period. In addition, changes in assumed commodity prices and variances in production forecasts can have an impact on the Corporation’s five-year outlook, which impact could be material.

For further information regarding the Corporation’s updated five-year outlook and the commodity price and other assumptions underlying such outlook, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements” and the Corporation’s corporate presentation, a copy of which is available on its website at www.birchcliffenergy.com.

___________________

(2) Capital management measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(3) Birchcliff’s forecasts for 2024 excess free funds flow and total debt are based on the following commodity price and exchange rate assumptions: an average WTI price of US$74.00/bbl; an average AECO price of CDN$3.30/GJ; an average Dawn price of US$3.55/MMBtu; an average NYMEX HH price of US$3.70/MMBtu; and an average exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) of 1.35. See “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements” for further information on the assumptions underlying such outlook.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Pipeline System Outage

On January 19, 2023, Pembina Pipeline Corporation notified Birchcliff of a force majeure event on the Pipeline System, which resulted in an unplanned outage impacting a substantial portion of the volumes on the system, including the Corporation’s NGLs volumes (see Birchcliff’s press release dated February 15, 2023). The Pipeline System resumed service at reduced rates in late February 2023. Birchcliff understands that the Pipeline System is currently expected to operate under limited NGLs capacity for a duration of 3 to 5 months.

Although Birchcliff has been able to reduce the impact of the Pipeline System outage on its production volumes by retaining NGLs within its natural gas stream to the extent possible and by utilizing trucking to transport its NGLs where possible, the outage has impacted, and is expected to continue to impact, the Corporation’s NGLs sales revenue and volumes.

6-Well Pad (03-06-78-11W6)

As part of the accelerated 2023 capital program that was initiated in Q4 2022, the Corporation brought 4 (4.0 net) wells on its 03-06 pad on production in December 2022 and 1 (1.0 net) well on production in early January 2023. These wells are producing with strong liquids and natural gas rates and are exceeding internal estimates. The sixth well on this pad is currently standing and may be completed later in the year as part of the 2023 capital program. The following table summarizes the available aggregate and average production rates for the wells from the 03-06 pad:

5 Wells: IP 30(1) 4 Wells: IP 60(1)(2) Aggregate production rate (boe/d) 4,182 3,006 Aggregate natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 8,957 6,685 Aggregate condensate production rate (bbls/d) 2,681 1,886 Average per well production rate (boe/d) 836 751 Average per well natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 1,791 1,671 Average per well condensate production rate (bbls/d) 536 471 Condensate-to-gas ratio (bbls/MMcf) 299 282

(1) Represents the cumulative volumes for each well measured at the wellhead separator for the 30 or 60 days (as applicable) of production immediately after each well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable. See “Advisories – Initial Production Rates”.

(2) Does not include one well on the 03-06 pad that was drilled in December 2022 and brought on production in early January 2023, as it has not produced for 60 days post stabilization. See “Advisories – Initial Production Rates”.

6-Well Pad (14-06-79-12W6)

Birchcliff successfully completed its 6-well 14-06 pad in early January 2023. The pad was drilled in late Q4 2022 in 3 different intervals (3 in the Montney D1, 2 in the Montney D2 and 1 in the Montney C) and targeted condensate-rich natural gas. The wells have been on production for approximately 30 days and have produced in-line with the Corporations expectations.

Ongoing Drilling and Completions Operations

Birchcliff has successfully completed its 4-well 15-27 pad and the wells are currently cleaning up through testers before being turned over to the Corporation’s permanent facilities, which is expected later in March. Completions operations are currently ongoing at Birchcliff’s 4-well 04-23 pad, with the wells expected to be brought on production through the Corporation’s permanent facilities in Q2 2023.

Birchcliff’s 2023 capital program is utilizing two drilling rigs that are currently at work on the Corporation’s 8-well 04-16 pad. This pad is targeting 4 wells in each of the Basal Doig/Upper Montney and Montney D1 intervals.

