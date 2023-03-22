Obsidian Energy announces syndicated credit facility increase to $200 million

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2023) – Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to announce an increase to our syndicated credit facility to $200.0 million from $175.0 million, with an extension of the revolving period to May 31, 2024, and the term-out date to May 31, 2025. The increase was part of our semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, which was completed earlier than normal (typically occurs in May and November of each year).

“The syndicated credit facility increase demonstrates the confidence in the Company and our strategic direction,” said Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy’s President and CEO. “Through a combination of production growth and debt paydown, we are in a substantially stronger financial position than a year ago, allowing us to continue to pursue our corporate objectives. With our winter drilling program wrapping up and given the current commodity price volatility in the industry, consistent with our focus of maximizing shareholder value we are reviewing our business plan for the balance of the year, including all aspects of our second half capital program as well as further enhancement of our debt capacity.”

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American exchange in the United States under the symbol “OBE”.

