Enbridge disappointed as U.S. regulators extend Line 5 tunnel permit process

Calgary-based Enbridge said the move will delay its plan to replace the existing Line 5 pipeline, which runs underwater for four miles (6.4 km) between Lakes Michigan and Huron, and push back the start of construction until 2026.
“While we are supportive of a thorough, comprehensive and carefully considered permitting process that ensures adequate opportunity for review and comment, we are disappointed with the extended timeline for a project of this scope,” Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement.
Enbridge proposed building the $750 million tunnel to address concerns Line 5 could leak into the Great Lakes. The 70-year-old pipeline carries 540,000 barrels per day from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)