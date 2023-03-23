ROK Resources Inc. Announces $47.25 Million Accretive Sale of Non-Core Assets, Update on Term Debt & Capital Efficiencies

The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe“) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Reserve Disclosure

All reserves information in this press release was prepared by an independent reserve evaluator, effective December 31, 2022 using the reserve evaluators December 31, 2022 forecast prices and costs in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook“). All reserve references in this press release are “Company gross reserves”. Company gross reserves are the Company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company and before the consideration of the Company’s royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow of net revenue presented herein represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of ROK’s crude oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, “Net Debt” and “Net Operating Income” do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits, nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

“Net Debt” is equal to the sum of the outstanding long-term debt and net working capital. The Company uses this metric to analyze the level of debt in the Company including the impact of working capital.

“Net Operating Income” is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalties, net operating expenses and transportation expenses. Net operating income multiple is calculated as purchase price of the acquisition divided by the annual net operating income related to the acquisition. The Company uses this metric as an indication of the cost of the acquisition in relation to the net operating income from the acquired business.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare our operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Abbreviations

bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent Boepd barrels oil equivalent per day IP NGLs Initial Production Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling locations with respect to the Assets in two categories: (i) booked locations; and (ii) un-booked locations. Booked locations are derived from McDaniel & Associates evaluation in accordance with NI 51-101 and the COGEH effective December 31, 2022 and September 1, 2022 respectively, and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Un-booked locations are internal estimates based on the Company’s assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Un-booked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Of the total 172 drilling locations identified herein, 122 are proved plus probable locations and 50 are un-booked locations. Un-booked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Company’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production, and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all un-booked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources, or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the un-booked drilling locations have been de-risked by the drilling of existing wells in relative close proximity to such un-booked drilling locations, other un-booked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans as a result of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the accuracy of well testing results; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745385/ROK-Resources-Inc-Announces-4725-Million-Accretive-Sale-of-Non-Core-Assets-Update-on-Term-Debt-Capital-Efficiencies