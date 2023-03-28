Crescent Point announces strategic Montney acquisition with Spartan Delta Corp. for $1.7 billion

Any “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: Crescent Point’s long-term strategy; Crescent Point’s inventory depth, decline rate, excess cash flow and other expected characteristics following closing of the Transaction; the acquired assets’ characteristics, including but not limited to over 20 years of premium drilling locations and the increase to the Company’s inventory of premium locations to approximately 15 years, based on the long-term development plan for its assets; goal of approximately $1.0 billion of debt reduction over the next 12 months, including asset dispositions; commitment to balance sheet strength; commitment to return approximately 60 percent of excess cash flow to shareholders expected accretion; Crescent Point will continue to return 50 percent of its discretionary excess cash flow to its shareholders, including the base dividend; five-year plan production growing to 195,000 boe/d by 2027, generating $3.6 to $5.2 billion ($6.53 to $9.57 per share) of cumulative excess cash flow at US$65/bbl to US$75/bbl WTI; leverage ratio of 1.3 times adjusted funds flow at closing and 1.0 times at year-end 2023; additional non-core asset dispositions over time; key infrastructure and well licenses in place to support future development plans; opportunity for operational efficiencies; timing for payout of type wells in the Montney, assuming current commodity prices; Montney wells are economic at low commodity prices with break-evens of below US$40/bbl WTI; returns form the acquired assets and enhancing them over time; the Company’s pro-forma decline rate upon closing; plans to manage the acquired Montney assets in a disciplined manner with a conservative production profile to target a low decline rate and maximize long-term excess cash flow generation and return of capital for shareholders; the Transaction’s anticipated closing date; NPV of the acquired assets; the Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive on all per share metrics; in the 12-month period following the closing of the Acquisition, adjusted funds flow and excess cash flow per share are expected to increase by approximately 20 percent; long-term return of capital profile has also been enhanced through this Acquisition; funding of purchase price; expectations for new term debt facility; under a lower price scenario of US$65/bbl WTI, the Company expects to exit the year with a leverage ratio of less than 1.3 times; Crescent Point’s long-term debt goal of maintaining significant balance sheet strength, and targeting a leverage ratio of less than 1.0 times in a low commodity price environment; the extent of hedges, plans and expectations; development expenditures capital budget continues to be fully funded for the remainder of the year at approximately US$50/bbl WTI, including the base dividend; revised 2023 capital expenditures budget incorporates approximately $150 million of development capital expenditures associated with the newly acquired assets; Crescent Point plans to manage the Montney assets including expected wells drilled and related annual capital expenditures; Kaybob Duvernay and Montney assets pro-forma corporate total production at closing and portion within five-year plan; continued focus on returns and long-term sustainability; Crescent Point’s goal to continually increase its base dividend over time, as part of its framework that targets dividend sustainability at lower commodity prices; revisiting base dividend as balance sheet strengthens; and Crescent Point’s 2023 production and development capital expenditures guidance; and other information for Crescent Point’s 2023 guidance, including capitalized administration, reclamation activities, capital lease payments, annual operating expenses and royalties; and return of capital outlook, including base dividend, and the additional return of capital targeted as a percentage of discretionary excess cash flow.

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Actual reserve values may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. Unless otherwise noted, reserves referenced herein are given as at December 31, 2022. Also, estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates and future net revenue for all properties due to the effect of aggregation. All required reserve information for the Company is contained in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is accessible at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (accessible at www.sec.gov/edgar ) and further supplemented by Material Change Reports, as applicable.

With respect to disclosure contained herein regarding resources other than reserves, there is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources and there is significant uncertainty regarding the ultimate recoverability of such resources.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. Crescent Point believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under “Risk Factors” and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information”. The material assumptions are disclosed in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the headings “Overview”, “Commodity Derivatives”, “Liquidity and Capital Resources” and “Guidance”. In addition, risk factors include: transactional risks, financial risk of marketing reserves at an acceptable price given market conditions; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas, decisions or actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in respect of supplies of oil and gas; delays in business operations or delivery of services due to pipeline restrictions, rail blockades, outbreaks, blowouts and business closures and social distancing measures mandated by public health authorities in response to COVID-19; uncertainty regarding the benefits and costs of acquisitions and dispositions; failure to complete acquisitions and dispositions; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; risks and uncertainties related to oil and gas interests and operations on Indigenous lands; economic risk of finding and producing reserves at a reasonable cost; uncertainties associated with partner plans and approvals; operational matters related to non-operated properties; increased competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves and undeveloped lands; competition for and availability of qualified personnel or management; incorrect assessments of the value and likelihood of acquisitions and dispositions, and exploration and development programs; unexpected geological, technical, drilling, construction, processing and transportation problems; availability of insurance; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions, including uncertainty in the demand for oil and gas and economic activity in general, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainty regarding the benefits and costs of dispositions; failure to complete acquisitions and dispositions; uncertainties associated with credit facilities and counterparty credit risk; changes in income tax laws, tax laws, crown royalty rates and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on demand, health and supply chain; and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Crescent Point’s future course of action depends on management’s assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Included in this press release are Crescent Point’s 2023 guidance in respect of capital expenditures and average annual production and five-year plan information which are based on various assumptions as to production levels, commodity prices and other assumptions and are provided for illustration only and are based on budgets and forecasts that have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of contingencies including prior years’ results. The Company’s return of capital framework is based on certain facts, expectations and assumptions that may change and, therefore, this framework may be amended as circumstances necessitate or require. To the extent such estimates constitute a “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this presentation, as defined by applicable securities legislation, such information has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point’s operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point’s reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein or otherwise. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Reserves and Drilling Data

Where applicable, a barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6Mcf:1bbl) has been used based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including “recycle ratio”, “future development capital”, and “payout”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. Readers are cautioned as to the reliability of oil and gas metrics used in this press release. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide investors with measures to compare the Company’s performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance, which may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods, and therefore should not be unduly relied upon.

Recycle ratio is calculated as operating netback divided by finding and development (F&D) costs. Management uses recycle ratio for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company’s performance over time.

Future development capital reflects the best estimate of the cost required to bring undeveloped proved and probable reserves on production. Changes in FDC can result from acquisition and disposition activities, development plans or changes in capital efficiencies due to inflation or reductions in service costs and/or improvements to drilling and completion methods.

Payout is the point at which all costs associated with leasing, exploring, drilling and operating have been recovered from the production of a well. It is an indication of profitability.

Certain terms used herein but not defined are defined in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”), CSA Staff Notice 51-324 – Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“CSA Staff Notice 51-324”) and/or the COGE Handbook and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGE Handbook, as the case may be.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company’s actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

The estimates for reserves for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. This press release contains estimates of the net present value of the Company’s future net revenue from our reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of our reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company’s reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

Net asset value (NAV) or 2P NAV is a snapshot in time as at year-end, and is based on the Company’s, or the acquired assets’, reserves evaluated using the independent evaluators’ forecast for future prices, costs and foreign exchange rates. NAV is calculated on a before tax basis and is the sum of the present value of proved and probable reserves based on three evaluators’ average (McDaniel, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd.) December 31, 2022 escalated price forecast, the fair value for the Company’s oil and gas hedges based on such December 31, 2022 escalated price forecast, and less outstanding net debt.

The acquired assets production of 38,000 boe/d consists of 40% light crude oil, 13% NGLs and 47% shale gas.

The reserve data provided in this news release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under National Instrument 51-101. This press release discloses approximately 600 net drilling locations associated with the acquired assets, of which 163 are booked as proved plus probable and approximately 437 are not booked at year-end 2022. This press release references over 20 years of inventory in the Montney play and approximately 15 years of premium locations in corporate inventory, which amounts include booked and unbooked locations.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. The Company has disclosed condensate separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that presenting the two commodities separately provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. This press release discloses potential net drilling locations, which are not yet booked. The Company’s ability to drill and develop these locations and the drilling locations on which the Company actually drills wells depends on a number of uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, the availability of capital, equipment and personnel, oil and natural gas prices, costs, inclement weather, seasonal restrictions, drilling results, additional geological, geophysical and reservoir information that is obtained, production rate recovery, gathering system and transportation constraints, the net price received for commodities produced, regulatory approvals and regulatory changes. As a result of these uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the potential future drilling locations that the Company has identified will ever be drilled and, if drilled, that such locations will result in additional crude oil, natural gas or NGLs produced. As such, the Company’s actual drilling activities may differ materially from those presently identified, which could adversely affect the company’s business.

