i3 Energy PLC announces holding(s) in company

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|GB00BDHXPJ60
Issuer Name
|I3 ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Polus Capital Management Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
|London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL BADMINTON 405 FUND LP
|
Grand Cayman
|
Cayman Islands
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL BADMINTON FUND LP
|
Grand Cayman
|
Cayman Islands
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL HAZELTON MASTER FUND LP
|
Grand Cayman
|
Cayman Islands
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL MASTER FUND LP
|
Grand Cayman
|
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|28-Mar-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|29-Mar-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
19.6450
|
5.3551
|
25.0001
|
298,212,750
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
19.6469
|
4.4171
|
24.0640
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BDHXPJ60
|
0
|
234,334,943
|
0
|
19.6450
|Sub Total 8.A
|
234,334,943
|
19.6450%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
Contract for Difference
|
Open
|
n/a
|
Cash
|
63,877,807
|
5.3551
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
63,877,807
|
5.3551%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Polus Capital Management Limited
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL MASTER FUND LP
|
5.0399
|
1.3559
|
6.3958%
|
Polus Capital Management Limited
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL HAZELTON MASTER FUND LP
|
3.6549
|
0.3264
|
3.9813%
|
Polus Capital Management Limited
|
BYBROOK CAPITAL BADMINTON FUND LP
|
10.9502
|
3.3640
|
14.3141%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
|n/a
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|29/03/2023
13. Place Of Completion
|London, UK
