Canada’s weekly rig count at 193

Alberta drilling rig in winter.

Canada averaged 193 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 35% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 26% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 80% in Alberta, 6% in Saskatchewan, 13% in BC, and 1% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 21%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 9%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.

