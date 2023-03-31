Canada’s weekly rig count at 193

Canada averaged 193 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 35% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, lithium, or potash), and 26% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 80% in Alberta, 6% in Saskatchewan, 13% in BC, and 1% in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 21%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 9%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

