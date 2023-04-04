BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 4 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 4 1st Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Edson
Apr. 3 Labourer – Civil Strike Group Hidden Lake
Apr. 3 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
Apr. 3 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
Apr. 3 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Saskatoon
Apr. 3 Field Operator (8/6 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Apr. 3 Electrical Foreperson Strike Group Calgary
Apr. 3 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Apr. 3 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Apr. 3 Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Apr. 3 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Apr. 3 Instrument Tuber Strike Group Calgary
Apr. 3 Well Testing Supervisors Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 3 Well Testers – 1 to 5 Years Experience Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 2 HR PMO and Studies Specialist Brunel Saskatoon
Mar. 31 ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Mar. 30 Office Administrator Strike Group Bonnyville
Mar. 30 Field Operator Roska DBO Claresholm
Mar. 30 Sr. Automation Engineer Brunel Abbotsford
Mar. 29 Pricing Analyst Brunel Calgary
Mar. 29 Industrial Shuttle Driver Brunel Kitimat
Mar. 28 Maintenance Planner Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary