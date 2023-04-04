New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 4
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 4
|1st Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Edson
|Apr. 3
|Labourer – Civil
|Strike Group
|Hidden Lake
|Apr. 3
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Apr. 3
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Apr. 3
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Apr. 3
|Field Operator (8/6 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Apr. 3
|Electrical Foreperson
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Instrument Tuber
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Apr. 3
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 3
|Well Testers – 1 to 5 Years Experience
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 2
|HR PMO and Studies Specialist
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Mar. 31
|ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 30
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Mar. 30
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Claresholm
|Mar. 30
|Sr. Automation Engineer
|Brunel
|Abbotsford
|Mar. 29
|Pricing Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Mar. 29
|Industrial Shuttle Driver
|Brunel
|Kitimat
|Mar. 28
|Maintenance Planner
|Long Run Exploration Ltd.
|Calgary