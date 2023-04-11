New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 10
|Millwrights – Journeymen and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 10
|Welders – Journeymen and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 10
|Contracts Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Apr. 10
|Joint Venture Accountant, Operated – Consultant
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Senior Completions Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Oil Battery Operator
|Roska DBO
|Whitecourt
|Apr. 6
|Field Operator – O’Chiese
|TAQA North Ltd
|Rocky Mountain House
|Apr. 6
|Surface Landman
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Plant Operator (8/6 Camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Apr. 6
|Facilities Engineer
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Process Engineer
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Field Measurement Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Apr. 6
|Joint Venture Audit Coordinator
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Joint Venture Accountant – Non-Operated
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 5
|Field Operator – Brooks, AB
|Roska DBO
|Brooks
|Apr. 5
|SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 5
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Apr. 5
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 5
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 5
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 5
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 4
|Apprentice Heavy Duty Mechanic
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Apr. 4
|Labourers – Skilled, Fire Watch, Tank Watch, Rovers
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie