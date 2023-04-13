BP starts 5th oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, first in 15 years

Gulf offshore drilling operation

BP PLC on Thursday said it started oil production at Argos, its first platform launch in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico since 2008 and its fifth operating in the basin.

London-based BP is increasing expenditures in the United States, home of its largest operations globally and where it has investments stretching from oil to renewables.

The new platform integrates the $9 billion Mad Dog 2 oil project and is part of BP’s plan to reach 400,000 barrels of oil and gas per day (boed) in the United States by mid-decade. Argos is expected to reach its 140,000 boed capacity later this year.

BP is investing an average of $2 billion a year to increase oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, while cutting elsewhere. The company plans to reduce its global oil and gas production by 25% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

The Gulf is a “super basin” that will keep producing oil for decades to come as costs and greenhouse gas emissions are lower than other regions, said Starlee Sykes, BP senior vice-president for North America.

BP also plans to increase spending in its U.S. onshore oil and gas business, mostly in Texas, by 41% to $2.4 billion in 2023 from $1.7 billion last year, according to a company presentation.