Prospera Energy announces 1st closing of debt financing for 2023 capital development program

Prospera Energy announces the first closing of CDN $3.015 million non-brokered private placement financing of debt with an equity bonus to fund its 2023 phase 2 capital program that entails SK HZ and AB directional drilling, LMR plan to reduce ARO & environmental footprint and upgrade infrastructure to accommodate planned growth. The financing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Debt Term Sheet

Issuer: Prospera Energy Inc. (“Prospera” or the “Corporation”). Issue: Non-brokered offering (the “Offering“) of units (“Units“). Each Unit consists of (I) one-thousand common shares of the Corporation (issued at closing); and (ii) one 8% 2-year promissory note in the principal amount of $1,000. Term: Principal repaid at the end of 2 years Underlying Shares: Common shares of the Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI (the “Common Shares”). Use of Proceeds: Prospera intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for infrastructure upgrades to accommodate further production growth, well development capital, well abandonment costs, ongoing ESG initiatives and general working capital. Interest: 8% interest per annum, calculated and paid quarterly in cash starting after the 2nd quarter (interest in the first quarter is compounded). Minimum Investment: Notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000, subject to a minimum investment of $10,000. Offering Basis: Non- brokered private placement offering.

An aggregate amount of up to $5,000,000 CAD may be raised through this non-brokered private placement. The company remains focused on minimal dilution financing options moving forward and if fully subscribed, this debt financing would only represent less than 2% equity dilution.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A finder’s fee in cash and/or warrants may be paid to eligible finders in relation to this financing. These private placements are offered in jurisdictions where the Corporation is legally allowed to do so.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will utilize experience and knowledge to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

