Bonterra Energy Corp. announces the retirement of George F. Fink from the Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) (“Bonterra” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company’s founder, former CEO, and current Director, George F. Fink, will not stand for re-election at Bonterra’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 18, 2023.

The Board has conferred on Mr. Fink the honorary title of Director Emeritus, which will take effect immediately following his formal retirement from the Board. The Board will continue to benefit from Mr. Fink’s insight, advice and guidance in his capacity as Director Emeritus, however, he will not be voting on Board matters nor will he receive compensation therefor. Mr. Fink continues to be the largest shareholder of the Company.

A Storied Career

Bonterra was founded in 1998 as a spin out from Comaplex Resources Corp., a gold mining company that Mr. Fink was significantly involved with in the 1980s. Since then, he served as President, CEO and a Director of Bonterra until his retirement in September of 2022, at which time he was succeeded as President and CEO by Mr. Patrick Oliver, and has since continued to serve on the Company’s Board.

Mr. Fink successfully guided Bonterra with unwavering dedication and vision through numerous industry and commodity price highs and lows. A credit to his leadership and commitment to delivering returns to shareholders, Bonterra has become one of the longest standing, mid-cap oil and gas producers in Canada, with an attractive land position in the Cardium and a track record of having distributed more than $1.1 billion between 1998 and the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

While Mr. Fink is known for being caring and soft-spoken, he has proven to be a force and a strong voice in support of the energy sector. He has been active with various oil and gas industry groups for decades, serving as chair of the Small Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (now the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada or “EPAC”) in the late 1990s during the debate surrounding the Kyoto climate accord; as well as serving on the board of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. Throughout his career, Mr. Fink took care to treat those around him with kindness and respect, regardless of their role, position or background, which has led to Mr. Fink being considered a true legend in the Canadian oil and gas space.

The entire Board and Management team of Bonterra wishes to sincerely thank George for his incredible contributions, vision and leadership of our Company over the past 25 years. We look forward to George’s ongoing support and his involvement with the Company through his Emeritus Board status. George will always be a dear friend of Bonterra and we extend our warmest regards to George for an exceptionally well-deserved retirement.