Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in March

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 24 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9.9% to C$126.10 million from a year ago. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 24 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 10.6% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days, two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd shares had risen by 3.6% this quarter and gained 2.2% so far this year.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$56.8 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Prairiesky Royalty Ltd is C$25.00.