Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in March

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 25 cents per share.
Revenue fell 9.9% to C$126.10 million from a year ago. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 24 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 10.6% in the last three months. In the last 30 days, two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates. Prairiesky Royalty Ltd shares had risen by 3.6% this quarter and gained 2.2% so far this year.
The company reported quarterly net income of C$56.8 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Prairiesky Royalty Ltd is C$25.00.