Shell Canada – A&D review and Montney drilling update

Given the increasing focus on LNG projects in Canada, we thought it would be worthwhile to provide an activity update on Shell Canada using public data tools BOE Intel and Petro Ninja. The parent company Royal Dutch Shell is the largest stakeholder in the LNG Canada project (40%).

Shell Canada’s main Montney asset is at Grounbirch in northeast BC, adjacent to Ovintiv’s Sunrise development. The company also has Montney acreage south of Grande Prairie at Elmworth. Drilling activity levels for Shell have remained light in the last number of years, while the company builds out facilities at LNG Canada, although some uptick in activity was observed in 2022.

Below we can see some of the company’s crown mineral rights in yellow, and any wells spud since the beginning of 2018 in black.

Groundbirch + Elmworth

Groundbirch

Elmworth

Since the beginning of 2018, Shell Canada has drilled 53 wells, with 50 of them targeting the Montney. To see this list of 50 wells including location on a map and production rates, click here. Below we can see a breakdown of the company’s Montney activity over that time period:

Province Well spuds BC 42 AB 8

Spud Date Wells 2018 13 2019 2 2021 11 2022 24

Spud Date AB Montney Wells 2018 1 2019 1 2022 6

Spud Date BC Montney Wells 2018 12 2019 1 2021 11 2022 18

Note that Shell Canada has not spud any wells in Canada this year, although we can see 4 Montney licences since the beginning of 2023; 3 at Elmworth and 1 at Groundbirch.

Asset dispositions

Using BOE Intel, we can get a picture for what assets Shell Canada has been acquiring or disposing of over the last couple of years. In the last 2 years, there was obviously the big Duvernay disposition to Crescent Point, but we can see some mineral rights transfers as well. Interestingly, Shell Canada does not show up as a ‘buyer’ over that time period for any assets, but we can see some small mineral rights transfers with them listed as a ‘seller’. Most of these mineral rights transfers have been around the Elmworth/Wapiti area. Many wonder if and/or when Shell will emerge as an acquiror again for additional natural gas feedstock for LNG Canada, but it appears those people will have to wait for now.

Lastly, we can see the GIF below using BOE Intel, where we’ve turned on all AER licence transfers (red) and mineral rights transfers (yellow) where Shell was a ‘seller’ over the last two years. We’ve also turned on well spuds for Shell for that same period (in blue).

