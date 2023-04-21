Prospera Energy announces granting incentive share options

CALGARY, Alberta, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA, OTC: GXRFF
In March 2023, Prospera Energy granted incentive share options to integral employees / consultants and management team members to maintain continuity to execute the restructured Prospera’s development plan.
Prospera has issued a total of 1,250,000 options at $0.10 and 400,000 options at $0.11 and 1,523,140 at $0.125 pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (“Plan”) to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The total dilution associated with these options is less than 1% of total shares outstanding.
The issuance of PEI’s share options minimizes the rise in the general administration expenses. While in the upcoming warmer months the incentivized PEI team can focus on executing PEI’s high return capital development program ARO reduction liability management ratio plan in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.
