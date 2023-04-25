New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 25
|Contract Operator
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Drayton Valley Area
|Apr. 24
|Executive Assistant
|Tundra Oil & Gas Ltd.
|Winnipeg
|Apr. 21
|Remote Camp Cook
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 21
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Estevan
|Apr. 20
|Senior Communications Specialist
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 18
|Apprentice Heavy Duty Mechanic
|Strike Group
|Red Deer